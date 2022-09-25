Original title: Guoan coach: The opponent goalkeeper played brave Guoan most of the time in control of the game

A supplementary match of the 17th round of the Chinese Super League was held in Dalian on the evening of September 24. The Dalian natives drew 2-2 with Guoan at home.

After the game, Guo’an coach Menzo said: “I came to Dalian for the first time. I enjoy the atmosphere and venue here. It’s not easy to play games here, but our team performed well and I want to praise them. Football games are like this. , sometimes luck is not on your side.”

“At the beginning of the first half, the opponent took the initiative and scored a goal, but then we gradually mastered the rhythm of the game. We created a lot of chances and played better than the opponent. We are the team that deserves to win the game. The other side The goalkeeper was declared the best of the game, which shows that with the support of Dalian fans and the heroic performance of the goalkeeper, we did not win the victory, he saved a lot of chance balls, and also saved the penalty kick. force)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: