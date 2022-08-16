Original title: Guoan executive coach: I will not change the original techniques and tactics on a large scale within three days of taking over the team

In the 13th round of the Chinese Super League, Beijing Guoan, who has just changed coaches, will face Wuhan Yangtze River away on the 17th.

At the pre-match press conference, the newly appointed executive coach Sui Dongliang said: “I have been in the team for less than three days, and through these days of training, I feel that the players are all very good and have adjusted their mentality.

Sui Dongliang said: “It is impossible to change the original techniques and tactics on a large scale in a few days. In terms of players’ psychology, I mainly let the players forget the last game and focus all their attention on preparing for tomorrow’s game. We mainly rely on the overall defense of the entire team, believe in the organization of our back line, and believe in the ability of our defenders. I hope that through this period of preparation, the players can improve in all aspects and play tomorrow’s game well.”

Captain Zhang Yuning, who attended the press conference, said: "I think our team is ready for the next game. Here, I would like to thank Xie Feng for his hard work and dedication to the team in the past six months. I think we will also be in Under the leadership of the new coaching staff, we will play this game well. I hope we can show a new spirit in this game and give an explanation to all Guoan fans. We will fight for every ball in the game and strive to give everyone a satisfactory result. Reply."

