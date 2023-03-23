Original title: Guoan Haikou winter training teenagers performed well

News from our newspaper (Reporter Wang Yang) Beijing Guoan team’s second phase of winter training in Haikou is coming to an end. Head coach Stanley has focused on offensive tactics during the nearly two weeks of training. Tian Yuda, Li Boxi and other teenagers who had few opportunities to play last season He performed well in training and warm-up matches and was affirmed by the coaching staff.

In this stage of training, although there are only two foreign players, Adbenluo and Jiang Xiangyou, on the team, some domestic players have already started training with the team. Sishuai also began to elaborate on his technical and tactical concepts to the new players. Among them, there are not only tactics that have been practiced last season, such as high-position pressing and ball possession transmission, but also practical styles suitable for the Chinese Super League, such as the combination of side and center and concise counterattack.

In order to test the training results, the Guoan team played a warm-up match with the championship team Shanghai Mitsubishi Heavy Industries last week. The game was divided into 3 quarters. In the first two quarters, Stanley gave more opportunities to young players who have been training well recently, and the main players played in the last quarter. With the goals of two teenagers Tian Yuda and Li Boxi in the first quarter, Guoan led 2-0. In the second quarter, the two teams focused on defense and failed to score. In the third quarter, a new international player who had been training with the Guoan team for many days scored a goal to seal the victory. The Guoan team finally defeated the opponent 3-0.

The Guoan team will play the last warm-up match during winter training with last season's Chinese Super League champion Wuhan Sanzhen team tomorrow. After the game, the whole team will return to Beijing Sun Art Base to continue preparing for the new season of the Chinese Super League.

