On August 12, Beijing time, after the 1-5 defeat in the newly-promoted three towns of Wuhan, the Guoan Club officially announced that Xie Feng, the head coach of the first team of Beijing Guoan Football Club, resigned as the head coach of the team due to personal reasons.

After the departure of Xie Feng’s guidance, the Beijing Guoan first team will set up a temporary coaching team, with Wei Kexing as the team leader, the current reserve team coach Sui Dongliang as the temporary head coach, and the reserve team sports performance foreign teacher Luke will also be promoted to the first team. The current coaching staff, assistant coach Tao Wei, assistant coach Zhai Biao, goalkeeper coach He Zhengyuan, and physical coach Hecheman will continue to stay in the team.

Thank you to Xie Feng for his contribution to the team in the past 7 months and wish him all the best in the future.

After the start of the second stage of the Chinese Super League, the Beijing Guoan team first lost 0-3 to Henan Songshan Longmen, and then lost 1-5 to the three towns of Wuhan. After this game, the Yulin Army has also suffered a three-game losing streak. The ranking also fell to 11th, and the team’s morale dropped to the lowest point. At the same time, the team’s fighting spirit, physical fitness and tactical thinking on the field have also been criticized by the outside world.

In the next round, Guoan will still stay in Wuhan to face Wuhan Yangtze River, and Wuhan Yangtze River must also hope to use the power of the home court to win Guoan, who is in poor condition. Can Guoan recover some of the lost spirit after the coaching change? It is also crucial to the game. If the performance is still so sluggish, then the team will probably usher in a 4-game losing streak.

