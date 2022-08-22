Original title: First impression of Guoan Rizhao’s home court: like going home, this football stadium is very similar to the Premier League stadium

Guoan will face Guangzhou City in this round.Photo/Beijing Guoan Football Club

Beijing News (Reporter Zhou Xiao) On the evening of August 22, Beijing Guoan will play the 14th round of the Chinese Super League with Guangzhou City at the Rizhao International Football Center at home. The Guoan team, who arrived in Rizhao one day earlier, was very satisfied with the “new home”. Interim head coach Sui Dongliang said at the pre-match press conference that the team must play with a good attitude and strive to play well.

At noon on August 21, Guoan and his party arrived in Rizhao by high-speed rail. After a journey of more than 4 hours, the team went to the Rizhao International Football Center for the first field adaptation training. Sui Dongliang appeared in a good mood at the pre-match press conference, “This is my first time in Rizhao, and I feel very cordial after coming here, because this is our first home game in the new season, and it feels like I’m coming home.” With the head coach Memisevic, who attended the press conference together, also expressed the joy of playing at home, “I am very happy to come to Rizhao. Although we won a big victory in the last game, the whole team must continue to work hard and kick out of the team. The style of our national security club with consecutive victories – always striving for the first place.”

Guoan’s home court in Rizhao is ready.Photo/Beijing Guoan Football Club

After the end of “3 consecutive passengers”, the most important thing for Guoan at present is to restore his physical condition. Sui Dongliang said that the team has played away games in a row before, and after adjustment, the players are working hard to return to their best physical condition. The opponent Guangzhou City is currently ranked second to last in the standings. The interim head coach told the team not to underestimate the enemy, correct their position and mentality, and strive to play well.

In the subsequent training on the field, the Guoan soldiers were satisfied with the facilities and turf conditions of the competition venue. In the opinion of the team staff, “this football field is very similar to the Premier League stadium”. Injured numbers such as Adebenluo and Jin Pengxiang will go with the team this time. Guoan, who has a neat lineup, hopes to use a victory as a “good start” for the first home game in the past three seasons.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: