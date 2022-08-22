Home Sports Guoan Rizhao’s first impression of the home court: like going home, this football stadium is very similar to the Premier League stadium – yqqlm
Sports

Guoan Rizhao’s first impression of the home court: like going home, this football stadium is very similar to the Premier League stadium – yqqlm

by admin
Guoan Rizhao’s first impression of the home court: like going home, this football stadium is very similar to the Premier League stadium – yqqlm

Original title: First impression of Guoan Rizhao’s home court: like going home, this football stadium is very similar to the Premier League stadium

Guoan will face Guangzhou City in this round.Photo/Beijing Guoan Football Club

Beijing News (Reporter Zhou Xiao) On the evening of August 22, Beijing Guoan will play the 14th round of the Chinese Super League with Guangzhou City at the Rizhao International Football Center at home. The Guoan team, who arrived in Rizhao one day earlier, was very satisfied with the “new home”. Interim head coach Sui Dongliang said at the pre-match press conference that the team must play with a good attitude and strive to play well.

At noon on August 21, Guoan and his party arrived in Rizhao by high-speed rail. After a journey of more than 4 hours, the team went to the Rizhao International Football Center for the first field adaptation training. Sui Dongliang appeared in a good mood at the pre-match press conference, “This is my first time in Rizhao, and I feel very cordial after coming here, because this is our first home game in the new season, and it feels like I’m coming home.” With the head coach Memisevic, who attended the press conference together, also expressed the joy of playing at home, “I am very happy to come to Rizhao. Although we won a big victory in the last game, the whole team must continue to work hard and kick out of the team. The style of our national security club with consecutive victories – always striving for the first place.”

See also  Jeremy Lin's pro-nucleic acid test has turned negative, hopes to fight CBA again or return to Shougang_Shanghai

Guoan’s home court in Rizhao is ready.Photo/Beijing Guoan Football Club

After the end of “3 consecutive passengers”, the most important thing for Guoan at present is to restore his physical condition. Sui Dongliang said that the team has played away games in a row before, and after adjustment, the players are working hard to return to their best physical condition. The opponent Guangzhou City is currently ranked second to last in the standings. The interim head coach told the team not to underestimate the enemy, correct their position and mentality, and strive to play well.

In the subsequent training on the field, the Guoan soldiers were satisfied with the facilities and turf conditions of the competition venue. In the opinion of the team staff, “this football field is very similar to the Premier League stadium”. Injured numbers such as Adebenluo and Jin Pengxiang will go with the team this time. Guoan, who has a neat lineup, hopes to use a victory as a “good start” for the first home game in the past three seasons.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

The Chinese hermit found in a cave. “Spend...

The National Trampoline Junior Championships kicked off and...

Fiorentina in the Netherlands to close the speech:...

The 2022 Beijing traditional sports school basketball competition...

Inter flies with full points S. Siro on...

I’m sorry!Casemiro burst into tears at Real Madrid’s...

Treviso Basket, start of the season: Marcelo Nicola...

I’m sorry!Casemiro burst into tears at Real Madrid’s...

Udinese is waiting for Ehizibue to solve the...

Cherchez la femme in Paris: a tour re-assigns...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy