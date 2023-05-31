Original title: Guoan’s performance in the first 10 rounds was not as good as expected

Yesterday, the Beijing Guoan team, which suffered their first defeat in nearly seven rounds in an away game in Zhejiang, returned to Beijing. After this round, 1/3 of the Chinese Super League schedule has been played. Guoan’s performance in the first 10 rounds was not as good as expected, with only 3 wins, 5 draws and 2 losses, temporarily ranking sixth in the standings.

Compared with 1 win, 3 draws and 1 loss in the first 5 rounds, the Guoan team has 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss in the past 5 rounds, and their record has improved slightly. The two games they won were at Xingongti’s home court. The opponents were the “promoted” Nantong Zhiyun and the 12th Cangzhou Lions in the Super League last season. Among them, in the game against the Cangzhou team, the Guoan team beat their opponents 6-2. This score is the team scoring 6 goals in a single game since the 2018 season.

This big victory saved the Guoan team’s previously inefficient scoring rate of less than 1 goal per game from the statistics, but it does not mean that it can cover up the team’s offensive problems. Technical statistics show that in the 10 rounds of the Guoan team, they created an average of 2.5 scoring opportunities per game, missed 1.7 scoring opportunities, averaged 1.5 goals per game, and averaged 13.5 shots per game. The conversion rate of shots was 11%, almost every 10 shots To score 1 goal. The Shanghai Haigang team, which currently ranks first in the standings, has a shot conversion rate of 14%, and can score 1 goal every 7 shots.

In recent seasons, the Guoan team has passed down the possession of the ball through many coaches, and this season has been continued. In 10 rounds, the Guoan team averaged more than 60% of the ball per game. The style of play that focuses on short passes on the ground has not changed. The team can complete 441 precise passes per game, and the average pass success rate per game is as high as 84.4%. However, the high ball possession rate and pass success rate did not give the Guoan team more advantages on the scene, but they would be very embarrassed by the opponent’s counterattack.

Forward Yang Liyu is the fastest and most effective one among the eight new players joining the team in the new season. In 10 games, he started 9 times and scored 3 goals. With an average of 79 minutes per game, he can create 1 scoring opportunity. The integration of foreign aid Ademi is slow. Although he has scored 1 goal and 1 assist in 9 appearances, as of now, the coaching staff still seems to have not cracked his “instruction manual”.

On the defensive end, the defense line composed of 4 defenders of the Guoan team still has many loopholes after several personnel adjustments. The 10 rounds conceded an average of 1.2 goals per game, and only 3 rounds completed “zero seals”. At present, the team’s defensive loopholes on the side are relatively large. Whether it is against Qingdao, Cangzhou or Zhejiang, the two sides of the Guoan team are the opponents’ key breakthrough targets. Many teams will take advantage of the opportunity of the two full backs of the Guoan team to press the ball directly from the midfield to hit behind the Guoan team’s defense. Fortunately, goalkeeper Han Jiaqi, who started in the second round, performed well, averaging 3.1 saves per game, which allowed Guoan to win 3 games.

On the whole, head coach Stanley is still in the groping stage for how to use the 5 foreign players in his hands, which can be seen from his 10 completely different starting lineups in 10 rounds. After losing the game with Zhejiang team 2-3, his commanding ability was once again questioned by the outside world. For the team’s “out of control” state at some stages in the first and second half, Stanley obviously has no good solution. At present, the Guoan team is 12 points away from the “leader” Haigang team. The team urgently needs to adjust its state in order to catch up in the last 2/3 of the schedule.

