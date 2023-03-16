Status: 03/16/2023 10:56 a.m

Bitter end of the season for Kira Weidle. The 27-year-old speed specialist fell just a few seconds after the start of the Super G in Soldeu. Lara Gut-Behrami won the World Cup final and thus also won the fight for the discipline rating. Second place went to Federica Brignone (+0.22 seconds) ahead of Ragnhild Mowinckel (+0.47).

Weidle after a fall: “You have to think about it”

With start number three, Weidle had a good starting position in warm weather and sunshine to surpass her best result of the season in the Super G (seventh place in St. Anton). But Weidle got off the ideal line just before the first jump, had to correct it and lost his balance in the air. Weidle only landed with one leg, fell at high speed and was only slowed down by the safety nets.

The 27-year-old was able to get up straight away, but remained frustrated on the track for a long time. In the ARD interview, she confirmed that she was only in slight pain, but took some homework with her for the coming season: “Something like this never happens in training and you do something like that in the race. That’s something you have to think about.” , said Weidle: “We have to work on aggressiveness, we have to look for narrow paths, we have to work on the line and we have to be a little more creative.”

Close fight for small crystal ball

The battle for the little crystal ball was wide open ahead of the final Super-G of the season. Elena Curtoni had the best chance, but only a win could ensure her take home the trophy. Before the start, five drivers still had chances to be crowned overall winners in the Super G.

Gut-Behrami takes the lead with a strong drive

Brignone, who only started with outsider chances for the small crystal globe, delivered a good argument with a strong run as to why she could end up at the top of the rankings. Too good for Norway’s Ragnhild Mowinckel, who couldn’t attack this time from the Italian. It was the exceptional Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami who then pushed Curtoni out of the lead.

Before the race, the Swiss was only 19 points behind Curtoni, who took to the sodden track with the high starting number 15. Curtoni had to beat Gut-Behrami, that was clear. But from the first split the Italian was behind, couldn’t jeopardize the strong best time and ended up far behind in the classification.

Gut-Behrami was the best Super-G driver for the fourth time

For Gut-Behrami it is the fourth time that she has won the small crystal ball in Super G. In 2014, the 31-year-old was able to assert herself in the discipline ranking for the first time and repeated this success in 2016 and 2021.

Schmidhofer with farewell trip

The Austrian Nicole Schmidhofer made the final. The ex-world champion drove her farewell race in lederhosen. After this season she ends her long World Cup career at the age of 34