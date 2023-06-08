Guy crashes Real Madrid and makes Penya dream. Barça suffers and overcomes Unicaja

A stellar Guy shows the way to la Penya who clears the WiZink Center and takes the lead in the series by immediately blowing home factor. Joventut can now dream big, after sweeping Baskonia away with a clear 2-0, they will try to win an unpredictable final. In the other semifinal, Barça first extends up to +16, then risks in the second half. The match was decided by a defensive play by Mirotic who took the shot out of Brizuela’s hands to send the match to overtime.

Tuesday 6 June 2023, 9.00 pm

(3) REAL MADRID – (7) YOUTH BADALONA 83-93

Penya doesn’t stop anymore who, after taking the scalp of Baskonia in the quarterfinals, clears the WiZink Center by overturning the home factor and reaching 0-1 in the series.

Real Madrid got off to a better start, reaching +10 at the start (13-3) led by the Musa-Tavares duo and closing the first quarter with a 2 possession lead. Duran’s men don’t let themselves be intimidated and immediately get back into the game impacting the match in a handful of minutes. A triple, his first in the evening, by Guy at the end of the period (42-39) is the prelude to a second half anthology game from basketball.

Upon returning to the parquet, Penya pushes hard on the accelerator, immediately putting her head forward and extending up to +12 with Parra. Joventut plays an orderly game with few flaws, only 4 turnovers come on green and black to demonstrate its concentration during the 40′.

Madrid doesn’t give up and gets back into the game finding the new tie with Musa (18 at the end of the match) on 73-73 before bowing to another monstrous performance by Guy who condemns the blancos to defeat.

Hero of the evening once again Kyle Guy: 30 points and 8/13 from 3. The American from Joventut has already scored 88 points in 3 games with 21/37 from beyond the arc, going from 11.5 points on average in regular stage of Liga Endesa at 29.3 in the playoffs. The percentage from distance goes from 34.5 (59/171) to 56.75.

The performances of the two pivots Tavares and Tomic are worthy of mention: 18+14 with 4 blocks and 38 evaluation for the former, 18+11 for the latter.

Wednesday 7 June 2023, 9.00 pm

(1) BARÇA – (5) UNICAJA 84-81

Barça continues its clear path in Liga Endesa within the friendly walls of Palau, Jasikevicius’s men win a game with a thrilling finish that is 1-0 in the series.

Game with two faces: the first half dominated by the hosts who escaped from the first quarter extending up to +16 at the end of the second forcing Unicaja to only 31 points thanks to an impeccable defense. The percentages from beyond the arc make the difference, 7/13 against the 3/14 away, and the turnovers, 12 points resulting from the 9 lost by Malaga.

Second part from 39-50 for the Andalusians good at getting back into the game dragged by a wild Sima (19 points). Ibon Navarro’s men place a 3-10 run back on the parquet, mending up to just two points behind in the middle of the fraction (57-55).

In the fourth quarter Malaga played all out fighting for every ball -14 to 5 against rebounds – but a glacial 1/10 from three made the comeback attempt very complicated.

Thrilling final: Kalinoski makes 2/3 from the line for -3 and Andalusian possession with 3.3 seconds on the clock. A providential Mirotic intervenes on Sima’s pass attempt for Brizuela, his defensive play is worth the success blaugrana.

NEXT ROUND: SEMIFINAL RACE 2

Thursday 8 June 2023, 9.00 pm

REAL MADRID (3) – BADALONA YOUTH (7)

Friday 9 June 2023, 9.00 pm