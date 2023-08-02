Guys, burn like Marta! The football delicacy has an unexpected executor

0
Hell, take the final table of the group, in which her team finished last without gaining a point. Marta Cox scored a mouth-watering goal at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. It was Panama’s first ever goal in the tournament and, in the 69th second, it was also the fastest ever hit in the championship. Panama ended up losing to France with a wild score of 3-6.
