Gyllenwater 34+17 Wu Qian 12 points Shandong reversed Zhejiang to lock in the 8th regular season

On the evening of April 5th, Beijing time, the 2022-23 CBA regular season entered the 42nd round. The Shandong men’s basketball team at home completed a reversal in the second half, and finally defeated the Zhejiang men’s basketball team 104-86, ending their 2-game losing streak and locking in the 8th place in the regular season; Zhejiang team suffered a 2-game losing streak.

The specific scores of the four quarters are 23-23, 22-26, 33-16 and 26-21 (Shandong team in front). For the Shandong team, Gyllenwater had 34 points, 17 rebounds and 3 assists, Gao Shiyan had 19 points, 7 rebounds, 10 assists and 4 steals, Chen Peidong had 20 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists, and Jiao Hailong had 16 points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocks. For the Zhejiang team, Liu Zeyi had 20 points and 5 rebounds, Rakosevich had 16 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks, Wu Qian had 12 points and 3 assists, Wright had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Yu Jiahao had 12 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

The Shandong team established an advantage with a 10-3 lead at the beginning, and then the Zhejiang team played a wave. After that, the two teams fell into a tug-of-war, and after the first quarter, the two sides tied for 23. In the first quarter, the Zhejiang team only made 2 of 13 three-pointers.

The two sides continued the tug-of-war in the second quarter. The two teams took the lead alternately, and no one could widen the gap. At the end of the first half, the Zhejiang team led the Shandong team 49-45. Gyllenwater scored 15 points and 6 rebounds in the first two quarters.

In the first half of the third quarter, the Shandong team played a 23-7 attack wave to overtake the score. In this quarter, the Zhejiang team was lost on both offense and defense. After the third quarter, the Shandong team led 78-65. The Shandong team won by 17 points in a single quarter.

After the start of the final quarter, the Shandong team led by 17 points and stopped the Zhejiang team. Wu Qian sat off the court to rest, and the Shandong team maintained the lead until the end of the game. In the end, the Shandong team defeated No. 1 in the regular season at home.

Shandong men’s basketball team starts: Tao Hanlin, Chen Peidong, Qiao Wenhan, Gao Shiyan, Troy Gyllenwater

Zhejiang men’s basketball team starts: Zhang Dayu, Wang Yibo, Wu Qian, Lu Wenbo, Moses Wright

