The Gym Ball, also called Swiss ball, is one versatile home fitness tool which can be used for a variety of fitness exercises, including those for improve body flexibility.

Gym Ball: the benefits for flexibility

Here are some of the top benefits of using an exercise ball to increase flexibility:

Improve balance and core stability

The exercise ball can be used for improve balance and core stability, which are important for posture and the ability to move the body. Using the exercise ball for core exercises requires the involvement of the abdominal and lower back muscles, which are essential for correct posture and reducing the risk of injury.

Promotes joint mobility

Exercise ball exercises can help improve joint mobility, especially for the joints of the legs and spine. This is especially important for the elderly and those who lead sedentary lives, as it can help reduce the risk of muscle and joint stiffness.

Improve muscle flexibility

Using the exercise ball for stretching exercises can help improve muscle flexibility. Stretching exercises with the gym ball can be performed specifically for certain muscle groups, such as the back, leg and arm muscles.

Helps prevent injuries

Using the exercise ball for flexibility exercises can also help prevent injuries. Muscle flexibility is important to maintain proper joint alignment and to reduce muscle tension, thus reducing the risk of injury.

Exercises with the Gym Ball to improve flexibility

Examples of flexibility exercises on the exercise ball include stretching the hip flexors, relaxing the spine, stretching the legs and abs, and stretching the shoulders and arms.

Stretching exercises for the hamstrings: Sit on the floor with your legs stretched out in front of you. Stretch your arms forward and try to touch your toes. Hold the position for 30 seconds and repeat.

Stretching exercises for the hip flexors: Kneel on one leg and stretch the other leg forward. Lean forward and stretch the hip flexor. Hold the position for 30 seconds and repeat on the other side.

Shoulder stretching exercises: Standing with feet shoulder width apart, raise arms to shoulder height. Rotate your arms backwards in a circular motion, making large circles with your hands.

Spine twists: Sit on the floor with your legs crossed. Twist your torso to one side and hold the opposite knee with the opposite hand. Repeat on the other side.

Yoga: Practicing yoga is a great way to improve flexibility. Many yoga poses focus on stretching and lengthening the muscles, which can help increase flexibility over time.

Tips for incorporating GYM Ball exercises into your workout routine

Start slowly

If you’re new to using the GYM Ball, it’s important to start slowly and focus on correct posture. Start with simple exercises like seated stretches or pelvic tilts and gradually work your way up to more challenging exercises.

Use the right ball

Make sure you use the right size GYM Ball for your body. A ball that is too small or too large can affect your stability and make it difficult to perform exercises correctly.

Incorporate into your routine

Try to incorporate GYM Ball exercises into your workout routine 2-3 times a week. Focus on exercises that target areas where you want to improve flexibility, such as the sitting bones or lower back.

Seek help from a professional

If you are unsure of how to use the GYM Ball or want to make sure you are using the correct posture, consider seeking help from a personal trainer or physical therapist.

In summary, using an exercise ball can help improve balance, core stability, joint range of motion, muscle flexibility and prevent injury. Flexibility exercises on the gym ball can be easily integrated into any training programand can be tailored to each individual’s needs and abilities.

Photo by mr lee on Unsplash / Photo on ArsAdAstra and Pixabay

