After almost two decades in professional sports, Marcel Nguyen is retiring. On Wednesday, the former world-class gymnast announced the end of his career. The highlight of the 35-year-old’s career were the two silver medals at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

He is one of the most successful German gymnasts in recent years, collecting Olympic medals and podiums at world and European championships. After 18 years in professional sport with many brilliant moments, but also severe setbacks, Marcel Nguyen is now retiring.

“After much deliberation, I decided to end my career. I’ve tried everything, but my body just can’t keep up,” Nguyen said at a press conference in Stuttgart on Wednesday (March 15, 2023).

Marcel Nguyen celebrates national and international success early on

Born in Munich, he started gymnastics at TSV Unterhaching at the age of four. The coaches recognized his talent early on and encouraged the future world-class gymnast. As a teenager, Nguyen then moved to the federal training center in Stuttgart via the Bavarian Gymnastics Training Center in Munich. He later also started for MTV Stuttgart and league rivals KTV Straubenhardt.

After national youth competitions, Nguyen drew attention to himself at international level for the first time in 2005: At the age of 18 he celebrated his World Cup debut. Only two years later, the gymnast known for his elegance won the bronze medal in the team at the home World Championships in Stuttgart. Numerous titles at national level and podium finishes at world and European championships follow.

Nguyen wins two silver medals at the London Olympics

At the Olympic Games in London in 2012, the 1.62 meter tall gymnast experienced the absolute highlight of his career: the then 25-year-old won silver both on his parade apparatus, the parallel bars, and in the supreme discipline, the all-around. In the all-around it was the first German medal at the Olympic Games in 76 years.

At the 2012 Olympic Games in London, Marcel Nguyen sensationally won silver on parallel bars and in the all-around.

With this insane performance, Nguyen, who was otherwise mostly in the shadow of Fabian Hambüchen, really became the focus of public attention for the first time and won one honor after the other. Especially in Asia, the otherwise rather reserved son of a German father and a Vietnamese father became a shooting star, appeared on television shows and got lucrative advertising contracts.

Injuries keep slowing Nguyen down

Critics accused him of losing focus on the essentials, the sport. But crowd favorite Nguyen went his own way and established himself at the top of the world. However, serious injuries kept slowing him down: he missed the home World Cup in Stuttgart in 2019 due to shoulder problems. Nguyen missed his fourth Olympic participation in Tokyo in 2021 because of his second cruciate ligament tear in his right knee.

When he also had to miss the “EM dahoam” in his hometown Munich due to injury, he decided not to continue until the 2024 Olympics. In addition to the disappointment, it was above all the daily pain during training that drove him to this decision.

As a result, Nguyen is denied his desire to climb the podium again seven years after his last international medal. With his likeable nature, the many brilliant moments and last but not least HIS parallel bars element, the “Nguyen”, the Stuttgarter remains one of the most successful in his sport. An entry in the gymnastics history book is certain for him.