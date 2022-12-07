The gymnastics scandal arrives at “Le Iene” with the monologue of Carlotta Ferlito. The 27-year-old gymnast, who participated in two Olympics and has a silver in the beam specialty and a European team bronze, she said physical and psychological violence suffered during his years as an athlete.

“I assure you that for an athlete the hardest thing in the world is be removed from sports that you have practiced since you were a child, the sport you gave everything for. But I spoke with the conviction that if you try to make your voice heard, in the end, someone will listen to you” Ferlito says during the monologue to “Le Iene”, in the episode broadcast on December 6 on Italia 1. And he continues: ” This sport cannot and must no longer be made up of psychological and physical violence. No little girl should be slapped, humiliated if she asks to go to the bathroom, forced to do exercises where she risks her neck only as punishment”. The former Azzurra tells the great pain for having to say goodbye to her sport, after so many years as a gymnast at the highest levels, but also for suffering from the humiliations she received. “Being called a ‘pig’ for daring to eat an extra cookie. No one should be forced to forget where is the line between right and wrong, between normality and illness, as happened to me instead, who, at a certain point, accepted almost everything. I reacted and, today, I have that boundary well in mind”. And she insists: “That’s why I want to choose with my own head, learn to look at my body with affection instead of fear, catch up on skipped dinners, stay away from violence, and learn to forgive myself. I want to decide when and how my career starts and ends. Being autonomous, even uncomfortable if needed, not obeying anyone”. The athlete’s monologue ends like this: “Every day I try to improve, just like I did in the past, as an athlete. Only today I do it as a person, as a woman. And this time I’m doing it alone, without anyone being able to tell me what’s right and what’s wrong for me.”

After the 2016 Rio Olympics, the artistic gymnastics champion had denounced to the federal prosecutor of having suffered abuses of power, psychological and physical, in the national team. Result? “The judge asked me: ‘Why are you saying these things?’. Because they are true, perhaps? No investigation has been doneIn fact, I received a federal proceeding and a libel suit. Plus I was kicked out, I never competed internationally again. Everyone knows everything, even the Coni”. Ferlito in July had published a video on social networks of some food-related problemsbut she had never expressed her thoughts since the beginning of the scandal which, since the end of October with the revelations of Nina Corradini and Anna Basta has overwhelmed the world of Italian gymnastics.