Original title: The Chinese women’s team entered the finals of the Gymnastics World Championships sixth in the preliminaries of the two individual events

CCTV News: On October 31, Beijing time, the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships ended the women’s team qualification competition. The Chinese women’s team finally ranked sixth and entered the final. Ou Yushan and Tang Qianjing joined hands to enter the all-around final. Balance beam preliminaries.

In the women’s team qualifier, the Chinese team ranked sixth with 162.064 points and advanced to the final. The United States ranked first with a score of 167.263, the United Kingdom and Brazil ranked second and third, and Italy and Japan ranked fourth and fifth respectively. Behind the Chinese team, the seventh French team and the eighth Canadian team also got tickets for the final.

In terms of all-around, the Brazilian star Andrade topped the list with 57.322 points, and the two American players Jones and Kelly ranked second and third. Two Chinese players, Ou Yushan and Tang Qianjing, entered the all-around final in sixth and 17th place respectively.

In the four individual events, the Chinese team won two individual finals. Among them, Luo Rui and Ou Yushan advanced on the uneven bars and balance beam respectively, and Wei Xiaoyuan ranked fourth on the uneven bars. In the floor exercise, Brazil chose Sarava to rank first, and Ou Yushan ranked third as a substitute. The Chinese team of vaulting horses did not make it to the finals, and Kelly of the United States ranked first.

On the next match day of the Gymnastics World Championships, the Chinese men’s team will appear in the team qualifiers. The five players who will appear are Sun Wei, Zhang Boheng, You Hao, Zou Jingyuan and Yang Jiaxing. match in order.