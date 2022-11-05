Home Sports Gymnastics – World Championships: Zhang Boheng won the men’s individual all-around runner-up – Sports – CGTN
Sports

Gymnastics – World Championships: Zhang Boheng won the men’s individual all-around runner-up – Sports – CGTN

by admin
Gymnastics – World Championships: Zhang Boheng won the men’s individual all-around runner-up – Sports – CGTN

original title:

Gymnastics – World Championships: Zhang Boheng won the men’s individual all-around runner-up

On November 4th, Zhang Boheng in the parallel bars competition.

On the same day, in the men’s individual all-around final of the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, England, China‘s Zhang Boheng won the runner-up.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ying

On November 4, Zhang Boheng in the vault competition.

On the same day, in the men’s individual all-around final of the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, England, China‘s Zhang Boheng won the runner-up.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Dingbo

On November 4, Zhang Boheng in the horizontal bar competition.

On the same day, in the men’s individual all-around final of the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, England, China‘s Zhang Boheng won the runner-up.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ying

On November 4th, Zhang Boheng competes in the pommel horse race.

On the same day, in the men’s individual all-around final of the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, England, China‘s Zhang Boheng won the runner-up.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Dingbo

On November 4, Zhang Boheng at the award ceremony.

On the same day, in the men’s individual all-around final of the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, England, China‘s Zhang Boheng won the runner-up.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ying

On November 4th, Zhang Boheng in the ring competition.

On the same day, in the men’s individual all-around final of the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, England, China‘s Zhang Boheng won the runner-up.

See also  The World Table Tennis Championships, Chinese men's and women's table tennis doubles, made a good start for the National Day with victory_I am on the scene_Xinmin Net

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ying

On November 4th, Zhang Boheng competes in the pommel horse race.

On the same day, in the men’s individual all-around final of the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, England, China‘s Zhang Boheng won the runner-up.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ying

On November 4th, Zhang Boheng in the floor exercise competition.

On the same day, in the men’s individual all-around final of the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, England, China‘s Zhang Boheng won the runner-up.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Dingbo

You may also like

Milan-Spezia 2-1: Giroud’s beautiful goal. Rossoneri second to...

Futsal, men’s Serie A: Olimpus Roma wins

VIDEO – Totti and Noemi choose furniture for...

Case of abuses in rhythmics, the FGI president...

Atalanta-Napoli, Spalletti: “Great victory. Kvara? It’s not just...

England, Southgate: “Defeat at the European Championship with...

Atalanta-Napoli 1-2: Lookma on a penalty, Osimhen and...

Rugby test match: the All Blacks crash Wales

Premier: Haaland makes City win in full recovery,...

Motogp: Tavullia and Chivasso twinned for Bagnaia, “Forza...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy