Gymnastics – World Championships: Zhang Boheng won the men’s individual all-around runner-up

On November 4th, Zhang Boheng in the parallel bars competition.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ying

On November 4, Zhang Boheng in the vault competition.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Dingbo

On November 4, Zhang Boheng in the horizontal bar competition.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ying

On November 4th, Zhang Boheng competes in the pommel horse race.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Dingbo

On November 4, Zhang Boheng at the award ceremony.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ying

On November 4th, Zhang Boheng in the ring competition.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ying

On November 4th, Zhang Boheng competes in the pommel horse race.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ying

On November 4th, Zhang Boheng in the floor exercise competition.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Dingbo