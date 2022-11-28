Chicken, fish, unseasoned vegetables, beef including heart and liver. And of course the pasta, especially the lasagna which he is fond of. Erling Haaland revealed the components of his six thousand calorie a day diet and he did not deny himself during his visit to Italy. The Manchester City forward went to Maranello for the day to buy a Ferrari, accompanied by his father Alfie and some Italian members of his entourage. Then the group went to lunch at the Montana restaurant in Fiorano Modenese, where they could not miss the opportunity to taste one of the specialties of our cuisine. A gastronomic experience that the player appreciated so much that he left a special dedication on the tablecloth to the cook and owner of the restaurant: “To Rossella. The best pasta I’ve ever eaten! Thank you!”. Instead, he gave his son Alberto an autographed shirt.