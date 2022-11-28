The Manchester City striker in Italy with his father to buy a Red. Photos with fans and dedication to restaurateurs for “the best pasta he’s ever eaten”
Chicken, fish, unseasoned vegetables, beef including heart and liver. And of course the pasta, especially the lasagna which he is fond of. Erling Haaland revealed the components of his six thousand calorie a day diet and he did not deny himself during his visit to Italy. The Manchester City forward went to Maranello for the day to buy a Ferrari, accompanied by his father Alfie and some Italian members of his entourage. Then the group went to lunch at the Montana restaurant in Fiorano Modenese, where they could not miss the opportunity to taste one of the specialties of our cuisine. A gastronomic experience that the player appreciated so much that he left a special dedication on the tablecloth to the cook and owner of the restaurant: “To Rossella. The best pasta I’ve ever eaten! Thank you!”. Instead, he gave his son Alberto an autographed shirt.
The Norwegian was also very helpful with some boys who, notified of his presence, waited for him outside to take a picture with him: mission accomplished. Obviously, the satisfaction of the owners is enormous, accustomed to delighting footballers and pilots. “Today the global phenomenon of football visited us. An honor for us… and thanks for the shirt that will be on display soon and the beautiful dedication! But how tall are you?” reads a post published on social media by the Paolucci family, who have been running the restaurant since 1985. And now, on those walls already full of memorabilia, it will be necessary to find another place of honour.
