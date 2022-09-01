Cyclone Erling does not stop. Three goals in 38 ‘in City’s 6-0 against Newcastle are Haaland’s latest gem, who has captured a sensational record of precocity: no one had ever scored 9 goals in his first 5 career games in the Premier League, not even his idol Sergio Aguero. The Norwegian is a force of nature that scores in every way: head, cunning, power, opportunism. Just what Pep Guardiola’s extraordinary trophy machine has been missing in recent years.