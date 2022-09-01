The unstoppable Norwegian: nine goals in five games, no one had ever started like this in the Premier. Here’s how it changed in Manchester with Guardiola
Cyclone Erling does not stop. Three goals in 38 ‘in City’s 6-0 against Newcastle are Haaland’s latest gem, who has captured a sensational record of precocity: no one had ever scored 9 goals in his first 5 career games in the Premier League, not even his idol Sergio Aguero. The Norwegian is a force of nature that scores in every way: head, cunning, power, opportunism. Just what Pep Guardiola’s extraordinary trophy machine has been missing in recent years.