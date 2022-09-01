Home Sports Haaland at Manchester City, all records and his super start
Sports

Haaland at Manchester City, all records and his super start

by admin
Haaland at Manchester City, all records and his super start

The unstoppable Norwegian: nine goals in five games, no one had ever started like this in the Premier. Here’s how it changed in Manchester with Guardiola

Cyclone Erling does not stop. Three goals in 38 ‘in City’s 6-0 against Newcastle are Haaland’s latest gem, who has captured a sensational record of precocity: no one had ever scored 9 goals in his first 5 career games in the Premier League, not even his idol Sergio Aguero. The Norwegian is a force of nature that scores in every way: head, cunning, power, opportunism. Just what Pep Guardiola’s extraordinary trophy machine has been missing in recent years.

See also  Liang Hongye: Spain really disappointed as expected, Enrique substitution play_Morata

You may also like

Inter, Acerbi coming from Lazio. Ok by Zhang

Japan’s 25-point victory over Kazakhstan and China’s men’s...

Although the record is not good, it is...

Da Rold’s luxury friendly match: on Friday 9...

Juventus, Szczesny exams: excluding fractures and ligament injuries

East Body: Xiao Ding’s physical condition has improved...

Calcio, press review of the main Italian and...

Olympic champion Lou Yun appeared in a primary...

Sottil after Udinese’s victory over Fiorentina: “The team...

The decisive battle is at the touch of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy