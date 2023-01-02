Original title: Haaland continued to break the record with 21 goals in 15 games, but Manchester City failed to win

CCTV News: In the 18th round of the Premier League, Manchester City drew 1-1 with Everton. Haaland continued to score and was also named the best player in the game after the game. Unfortunately, Manchester City failed to win.

In the 24th minute of the game, Mahrez broke into the upper right corner of the small penalty area and made a pass, and Harland shot into the net in front of the small penalty area.

Haaland became the third player in the history of Manchester City to score at least 21 goals in the Premier League in a single season. The first two were Aguero and Carlos Tevez.

Haaland, who scored 21 goals and 3 assists in 15 Premier League games this season, is the player who scored the most goals in a single season before the New Year in the history of the Premier League.

In addition, Haaland’s 21 goals this season exceeded the total number of goals scored by the Golden Boot winners in the five seasons of Premier League history. These five seasons are 1997-98 (Sutton, 18 goals), 1998-99 (Owen, 18 goals), 2006-07 (Drogba, 20 goals), 2008-09 (Arnel card, 19 goals) and 2010-11 (Tévez, 20 goals).