Original title: Haaland smashed 11 goals in 7 Premier League games to surpass the Red Devils and the Blues Premier League record was blown up

Against Wolves, Haaland undoubtedly led Manchester City’s starting lineup again, and his performance and goals came as promised once again. Wolves used to be Manchester City’s bitter master, but in just 57 seconds of the game, De Bruyne assisted Grealish to blitz the goal. The more terrifying thing is still to come. In the 16th minute, seat B passed the ball. Haaland feinted in front of the penalty area and then shot low with his right foot. The ball rolled into the net. Manchester City not only sealed the victory, but more importantly, Haaland Rand’s goal is an understatement.

The goal also allowed Haaland to score in seven consecutive games, including five in the Premier League and two in the Champions League. This season, Haaland has scored 14 goals for the Blue Moon in 10 appearances. This is the third time in Haaland’s career that he has scored in seven consecutive games, and his personal record is eight in a row, which happened in September-October 2021. In addition, Haaland has also become the first player in Premier League history to score in his first four away games, after the Norwegian scored in away games against West Ham, Newcastle and Aston Villa. The ball is credited.

This season, Haaland has scored 11 goals in the Premier League, tying the previous scoring record held by Quinn, Cissé and Diego-0 Costa in the first 10 games, while Haaland only used It took seven games to complete this goal, and it looks like this record will be broken by Haaland in the coming weeks. Judging from the distribution of Haaland’s goals, it is also quite balanced. He scored 6 goals in the small penalty area, 4 goals in the big penalty area, and 1 goal outside the penalty area. Haaland’s 11 goals are also more than the current Manchester United, Chelsea and other teams have scored. More importantly, Manchester City has been unbeaten in 22 consecutive Premier League away games, only 7 games away from the record held by Manchester United. Two undefeated teams, the other is Tottenham. This season, the suspense in the Premier League does not seem to be whether Manchester City can achieve a three-game losing streak, but how many goals Haaland can score. After all, Haaland has scored 100 goals in 99 games since leaving Salzburg.

