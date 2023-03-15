No one seems more programmed by an algorithm than him.

This football season has a leitmotif: every certain amount of time Erling Haaland breaks some records and there compels to talk about him. Our social networks are filled with tables with his absurd statistics, numbers upon numbers that give back a tangible dimension to his exceptional nature.

It happened again last night. Haaland scored 5 goals in 7-0 with which Manchester City destroyed Leipzig, and of course broke several records. Starting with the 5 goals scored in a single Champions League match, which despite not being a record amount (Lionel Messi e Luiz Adriano they achieved it before him), it is of earliness: compared to the other two, Haaland took less biological time (22 years, against Messi’s 24 and L. Adriano’s 27) and fewer matches (25 matches in the Champions League, against L. Adriano’s 37 and Messi’s 63) . Not only that: with yesterday’s goals Haaland became the earliest player to reach 30 Champions League goalsbeating the previous record by 22 years and 236 days Mbappe aged 22 years and 252 days (it must also be said that Mbappé took twice as many games as Haaland to score 30 goals). Haaland’s fifth goal of the night was also his 39th of the season, and of course that too is a record: no one had ever surpassed the season-high of 38 goals for City set by Tommy Johnston in 1928/29.

Haaland breaks the club record for most goals scored in a single season. It’s March. — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 14, 2023

As mentioned, it is not the first time that Haaland has forced to pick up the calculator and review old records. On 28 December, with his brace against Leeds in his first league game after the break for the World Cup, he had become the fastest in history to score 20 Premier League goals: 14 games were enough for him to reach that threshold, while his closest pursuers Kevin Phillips, Andrew Cole, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Diego Costa needed at least 21. In October, perhaps Haaland’s most absurd record, when with the hat-trick at Manchester United has become the fastest to score three hat-tricks in the Premier League. In that case the comparative table with the other great scorers they were absurdly merciless: Owen, van Nistelrooy, Andrew Cole, Suarez needed an average of 60 games to score three hat-tricks (from Owen’s 48 to Suarez’s 71); 8 games were enough for Erling Braut Haaland.

If in front of this effluvium of numbers you are feeling a sense of nausea, or even just boredom, you are probably right, but the point is that it has become impossible to describe the exceptional nature of Haaland’s career start without mentioning how absurd his numbers are. Haaland looks more of a player destined to break the numbers of football, as they have been saying for some time now. Haaland seems himself made of the same stuff as numbers. A player whose sense of goal – the ability to read the development of the game and to position himself in the right way to score – seems to obey a algorithm scheduled out from his body, rather than to an originating intuition inside. As if Haaland’s movements were not the result of a sensation – conscious or unconscious – but the mere execution of a string of binary code which prescribes him to place himself at a specific spatial coordinate in a specific time coordinate.

Let’s take for example the goals scored against Leipzig. Apart from the first goal from a penalty, Haaland scored the other four by countering previous goal clearances, arriving first from loose balls in the box. After the second goal, in which De Bruyne takes the crossbar and Haaland is the fastest to pounce on the rebound, the Sky commentator says that Haaland is “Always on, the most reactive of all”. In the third goal Haaland doesn’t even shoot: it’s Haidara who kicks at him, trying to sweep a ball that is bouncing off the line after the post hit by Rùben Dias. They are “minimal” goals we could say, in which Haaland doesn’t even have to struggle to shoot: his part is all in the separation and in being on time for the appointment with the ball. Doesn’t this exactness of time and space appear to be defined by an algorithm? Don’t you remember the precision of a machine that inserts the caps into the bottles that run on a conveyor belt?

On 25 February against Bournemouth Haaland scored another goal similar to these, rebutting a horizontal touch from Foden from inside the small area. It is a goal somewhere between the “tap-in” category and the “first shot from a death pass” category of which Haaland is the world‘s leading expert. The goal scored in February belongs to the latter category against Arsenalin which Haaland picked up and returned a low and backward cross from De Bruyne on goal. Haaland has scored dozens of goals like this: against Copenhagen in the Champions League, right-footed Cancelo’s cross-shot from the right; against Southampton, again hitting the net from the heart of the area with a tense and backward cross from Cancelo, this time coming from the left; in two of the three goals scored against United in October, one meeting the usual cross back from the wing, the other impacting a cross from De Bruyne’s trocar in split – one of those diagonal balls by De Bruyne, strong and tense, which rather than circumventing the defense like a boomerang tear it apart like Lucio Fontana ripped through his canvases. And I could go on and on listing Haaland goals scored like this, goal that more than masterpieces of conclusion are masterpieces of timing and positioning.

It is evident that many goals of this type come from actions made in the classic style of Guardiola’s City, who over the years has refined the lethal weapon of these horizontal passes that kill defences. Balls that put forwards in the position to shoot a meter from goal, and which in the past have already made a forward like Sterling, generally considered wasteful, a ruthless finisher. Haaland, it must be said, is not only a brutal gunner, unable to play with the ball: His offensive readings and ability to associate with companions are more refined than we recognize him, as already noticed by Emanuele Atturo on Last Man. But it is equally true that there is no player in the world better than him in arriving punctually on the passes that De Bruyne, Cancelo, Mahrez and the others put into the box. In other words, no one more than Haaland could bring City’s already high effectiveness in the final meters to an almost mechanical level of infallibility.

The repetitiveness with which Haaland scores these goallets who are all the same, using his body as a rubber mat that knocks the stones thrown by his teammates back on goal, seems to have come out of a video game. As if City were exploiting a bug in the Fifa code to build actions that are all the same against which the opponent has no tools. No footballer resembles a Fifa avatar like Haaland, precise and perfect in the field when chained to the dynamics pre-established by artificial intelligence. Certainly not Messi, whose enormous creativity constantly reinvents the reality around him; nor CR7, who is also the footballer who most wanted to suppress the human dimension to become an algorithm. Haaland seems to belong to a new era of football because he can only be evaluated numerically. He is the greatest exponent – ​​even more than Mbappé – of the current post-romantic football era, if we consider the era in which the champions could still be analyzed in terms of “romantic” qualitative; Haaland has eroded every possible discourse on quality, the only possible reading of his football is that quantitative.

An example of a video where Haaland moves like a FIFA avatar.

Haaland seems to be made of pixels. His movements proceed jerkily, they jam – albeit imperceptibly – between one frame and another. Above all, what makes Haaland an apparently mechanical being is the repetitive (boring?) precision with which he continues to materialize on the balls that cross the area horizontally. Balls on which Haaland’s goal happens ineluctable, like an electronic process that takes place because the code that programmed it prescribes it. Haaland in the highly functional context of Manchester City seems to have no limits; in every game he can score again, arriving first on shots ten centimeters from the line and perpetuating the diabolical effectiveness of the “Guardiola goal”. A scenario in front of which petitions have already been opened they ask to ban Haaland: “It is time for us people to act. This robot should not be allowed to play.”