Haaland scored a hat-trick to demolish Burnley in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup
Sports

Haaland scored a hat-trick to demolish Burnley in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup

by admin
Haaland scored a hat-trick to demolish Burnley in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland celebrates scoring against Burnley in the FA Cup quarter-finals.


| Photo: AP

Former home support and current Burnley coach Vincent Kompany experienced an unpleasant return to Manchester. His charges lost 0:2 at halftime after Haaland’s goals, and after the change of sides, Álvarez and Palmer scored twice more after another strike by the Norwegian sharpshooter.

City have progressed to the semi-finals each time in the last five years. They last won the trophy in 2019 when they beat Watford 6-0.

