Haaland shoots Manchester City to their opening win

Treble winners Manchester City opened the new Premier League season with a win thanks to Erling Haaland. The defending champion won 3-0 (2-0) at promoted FC Burnley on Friday. Striker Haaland scored the first goal of the season for the champions, FA Cup winners and Champions League winners from close range in the fourth minute.

Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

The Norwegian scored his second goal of the season with a shot at the bottom of the bar in the 36th minute. Rodri marked the final score in the 75th minute. After losing 4-1 on penalties against Arsenal in the English Supercup on Sunday, things went much better for coach Pep Guardiola’s team.

However, Kevin De Bruyne had to leave the pitch midway through the first half. The Belgian had only just returned from a hamstring injury sustained in the Champions League final. Josko Gvardiol, who came from RB Leipzig, made his debut for City in the second half.

Lewis gets hit by a lighter

There was also an ugly scene in the first half when City actor Rico Lewis was lying on the ground and got a lighter on his head. With 94 minutes played, Burnley’s Anass Zaroury was rightly shown the red card for a hard challenge.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

