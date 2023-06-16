Haaland: the physical transformation to win the Champions League

“Incredible body transformation” or a “amazing body transformation“. The physique and muscles in question are those of Erling Haaland, the Manchester City striker fresh winner of the 2022-23 Champions League at the expense of Inter (1-0 defeat in the final in Istabul). Perhaps thanks to his now famous “crap diet” (cow’s heart and liver and 6000 calories a day) the Norse Viking literally has changed his physique in just two months.

The “before and after” of Haaland

Two images certify the classic “before and after” of the City forward. The first in the company of former Oasis, Noel Gallagher, taken at the Etihad stadium on April 26 at the end of the title challenge won 4-1 against Arsenal where Erling appears thin and without muscles in evidence. The other image, recent, in the company of the cup with big ears won against Inter in the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. A Champions League arrived after the victories of the Premier League title and the FA Cup for a historic “Treble” of Guardiola’s City.

Acerbi: “I found twice as much, but I managed to stop him”

Some have cast doubts on the second photo, but a confirmation of Haaland’s transformation has come from Francesco Acerbi. Inter defender he had already marked the Norwegian striker during a match when he wore the Borussia Dortmund shirt. “I found him twice what he was when I challenged him at his time at Dortmund. He is a great striker but with teamwork we managed to stop him,” said the Nerazzurri player.