Haaland was derailed, but the “shadow” was not stopped. One touch is enough for him, praises the new record holder Bernardo Silva

Haaland kicked a total of 36 “tens” in his career, but he did not score from the penalty spot for only the third time. The last time it happened to the 22-year-old star was almost to the day exactly two years ago in Dortmund’s jersey against Union Berlin. Since then, he has been successful eighteen times in a row.

He didn’t succeed again until Wednesday on the pitch of Bayern. And quite possibly opponent Leon Goretzka contributed to this. The Norwegian was about to execute when the Bayern midfielder pointed to a thrown object in the penalty area… Haaland had to wait. And the normally infallible striker then headed over the crossbar. “But I’m sure he’ll be well prepared for the next one,” said his teammate Rúben Dias.

Haaland made up for the penalty after the break when he used a quick counterattack in the 57th minute to score his 48th competitive goal this season.

Photo: Andreas Schaad, ČTK/AP

Erling Haaland celebrates the goal

“Erling is a special player, different from what we have had in previous years. He doesn’t need to be on the ball as much. Eighty-five minutes is like a shadow and then he only needs one touch of the ball and it’s a goal. When you have such an extraordinary player in attack, we also feel much better at the back,” defender Bernardo Silva praised him. “His finishing was very, very good,” praised Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

The Leeds native has a new record. He has already scored 35 goals in the Champions League, the fastest in history. 27 games were enough for him. This time, even the underdog of the match, Upamecano, made it easier for him to slip under. The goal almost definitively silenced Munich’s hope for a miracle in the form of erasing the three-goal deficit from the first match.

The big Bavarian club had a chance to dramatize the quarter-finals, but Sané did not behave as coolly as Haaland in the first half. “We should have given it, I certainly had my chance to convert,” admitted Sané, who ran alone at the goalkeeper in the 17th minute, but aimed inaccurately at the back post. “It’s difficult for me because it was a big chance. We controlled the game , we were winning battles in the midfield. If I had converted, I would be quite interested in how the match would have ended,” added Sané.

Manchester City advanced to the top four and in the semi-finals they will face Real Madrid, the defender of the “eared” cup, with whom they were eliminated at the same stage last year. that we will advance,” concluded Bernardo Silva.

