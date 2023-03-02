Time for renewals in the Roma women’s house: the announcement is official. Emily Haavi binds to the yellow-red formation until June 30, 2025. Arrived in Trigoria in December 2021, the Norwegian took little time to demonstrate her qualities, definitely above average. The contract is therefore a natural, normal thing, for someone who immediately made the difference.

“I am very happy and proud to be able to continue my adventure at Roma. This club has become a second family for me – underlined the external offensive – and for this reason I can’t wait to find out what the future holds for us”. The Giallorossi number 11 has so far collected 42 appearances, scoring 13 goals and providing 13 assists.

“In addition to being a great professional, Emilie has unequivocally contributed to the growth of our team not only with her technical quality but also thanks to her human skills”. Instead, this is Betty’s comment bibs to the official channels of the club.

FERRARA TO SASSUOLO

Meanwhile, Rome has also announced the farewell of Anastasia Ferrara. The young midfielder, born in 2006, champion of Italy twice in a row with the team Primaverawas loaned to Sassuolo until 30 June 2024. In the next few months you will be involved in the salvation pool that Piovani’s team, coach of the neroverdi, will have to face.