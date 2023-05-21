Habib Diallo (Strasbourg) seduces them: “He is more and more unpredictable”

Benjamin Nivet, consultant for Prime Video, adds: “He is first of all a hyper-reliable player, always present (since the start of his pro career in 2015, he has never missed a match due to injury). In addition, he can do more this season, since he no longer has to share his playing time with Ludovic Ajorque (left in January in Mainz, against 6 M€) and Kevin Gameiro, as in 2021-2022 (only 16 appointments). He adapts to all tactical situations, whether two in front or alone in the lead, as he has for several matches. See you soon 28 (June 18), it matures. But he’s not just a goalscorer. He is able to keep the ball to allow his block to come up. He feels great shots, is very interesting in his movements and ball calls, with the ability to find depth, even when there is little. »