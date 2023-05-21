Habib Diallo (Strasbourg) seduces them: “He is more and more unpredictable”

He has already marked history twice. With 20 goals, and still three days to go this season, Habib Diallo is the first Strasbourg player to reach this total in the top flight since Albert Gemmrich, in 1977-1978 (21). And you have to go back to the mythical Delio Onnis, with Toulon during the 1983-1984 season (21 also), to find such a prolific striker in a team struggling to maintain the Championship until the end.
These statistics authenticate the great performance achieved by the 27-year-old striker, particularly confident since the arrival on the bench of Frédéric Antonetti, on February 13, since he remains on ten achievements in eleven matches. The Alsatian coach believes that Diallo still has a “great room for improvement and the potential to become an indisputable starter with Senegal”. With 16 caps (3 goals), he was African champion in 2022, but with reduced playing time (only one tenure, not a single minute played in the knockout matches), and the competition there remains tough.
In the meantime, he martyrs many opposing defenders in L1. Like the Malian from Montpellier, Boubakar Kouyaté, who met him in Metz in September 2020, just before Diallo left Racing for €10 million: “He planted extraordinary goals in training, thanks to a quality in movement that I have rarely seen. What impresses me most about him is his realism. Before meeting him, you don’t necessarily tell yourself that he’s going to tire you, but, in the end, he manages to score! » What he did, twice, when Strasbourg defeated MHSC on February 5 (2-0).
“He is very complete and has all the qualities to win without worries in the Premier League”
Benjamin Nivet, consultant for Prime Video, adds: “He is first of all a hyper-reliable player, always present (since the start of his pro career in 2015, he has never missed a match due to injury). In addition, he can do more this season, since he no longer has to share his playing time with Ludovic Ajorque (left in January in Mainz, against 6 M€) and Kevin Gameiro, as in 2021-2022 (only 16 appointments). He adapts to all tactical situations, whether two in front or alone in the lead, as he has for several matches. See you soon 28 (June 18), it matures. But he’s not just a goalscorer. He is able to keep the ball to allow his block to come up. He feels great shots, is very interesting in his movements and ball calls, with the ability to find depth, even when there is little. »
Habib Diallo, during the defeat of Strasbourg in Monaco (4-3, April 2). (F. Porcu/The Team)
A real wound for a defender, as noted by Clermontois Florent Ogier, who underlines his development: “In L2, in 2018-2019, he was identified above all as an excellent head and surface player. He has completed this background, he is technically stronger, he performs well with his back to goal and he is fast. He’s increasingly unpredictable, as seen with his three goals in the first minute (against Montpellier, in Reims and against Nice, 2-0 each time). In addition, he harasses the defenders a lot. It’s really complicated to defend against him! »
Kouyaté summarizes: “He is very complete (12 goals with the right foot, including 3 penalties, 5 with the header and 3 with the left) and has all the qualities to win without a problem in the Premier League. » That’s good, the English Championship has always been a dream for Diallo. Knowing that he is under contract with Racing until June 2025, he could finally materialize this summer in the event of a substantial offer.