The Vienna Capitals have signed Marc Habscheid as their new coach. The 60-year-old Canadian succeeds his compatriot Dave Barr, who has looked after the Viennese for the past two seasons and has led them to the semi-finals of the ICE Hockey League. Habscheid was the head coach of league rivals Pioneers Vorarlberg last season.

“Marc Habscheid has proven countless times during his career that he is excellent at dealing with young players, that he challenges and encourages them. Exactly that coincides with our Viennese way. At the same time, Marc has a lot of experience in the professional field,” said Capitals General Manager Franz Kalla, explaining the decision.

Before working in Feldkirch, Habscheid was head coach of the Canadian national team and assistant coach for the Boston Bruins in the NHL. In his active time he played in the NHL from 1982 to 1996 and was under contract with various top teams. Wayne Gretzky was also one of his teammates for the Edmonton Oilers.

