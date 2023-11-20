Hadamczik did not influence his grandson. I made the decision myself, I am an adult, says Barinka from Vítkovice

“It didn’t turn out the way we imagined. We wanted to attack the home team right away, but they, especially at the beginning, were faster in the fights, better in practically everything. The only positive thing was probably that we were able to equalize, because then we didn’t make it to a successful end,” said the twenty-two-year-old forward, who started his fourth season in the German DEL league this year and scored two goals in twelve matches, on his first impressions of the domestic competition.

He will still be getting used to the Czech extra league. “They play different hockey here. In Germany, it’s more of a Canadian style, it’s more played out, pushing into the goal. In the Czech Republic, the players are more skilled, they can shoot better, they see hockey. I’m glad that my debut is over and I believe that it will only get better and better,” said the hockey player, who scored a total of 66 points for 31 goals and 35 assists in 145 games in Germany for Cologne and Eisbären Berlin.

He packed it there because it was pulling him home. “I’ve been outside since I was a teenager in Salzburg, Austria. Six years was enough. I wanted to go back to my family and felt it could help me mentally,” he explained.

He also admitted that he was in contact with other Czech clubs. He did not reveal which one it was. He gave priority to Vítkovice mainly because of his longing for home. “But it wasn’t about hot dinners. My girlfriend cooks these all the time,” he added with a laugh.

His grandfather had no influence on his decision to return. “He tries to advise me on the hockey, game side. Otherwise it was entirely up to me. I am an adult,” he stated.

According to him, Vítkovice have a quality team. “Now we just need a few games to get into it and start some winning streak. As soon as it kicks in, it will work,” he is convinced.

In Olomouc, he started in the third line, where the Latvian Roberts Bukarts played the wings for him and the son of sports director Třinec and Steelers legend Jan Peterek, the same age as Jonáš Peterek, who came to Vítkovice from Joensuu Kiekko-Pojat in Finland.

“For the fact that it was our first game together, it wasn’t bad. But we have to play and that will take a while. Bukarts is a great player. Jonáš and I are trying to make it as easy as possible for him, to do the hard work for him, so that he can find us with his great recordings,” he said.

But they watched the end of the match with Peterko only from the changing table. “We let the older, more experienced fighters play and it brought an equalization. Both need some time. However, I believe that they will be of great benefit to us,” Vítkovic assistant coach Jiří Veber said to the two youngsters.