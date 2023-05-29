Home » Hadamczik spoke about Jalonen’s future
Sports

Hadamczik spoke about Jalonen’s future

by admin

After the bronze came a harsh sobering up. The historic failure at the just ended world championship woke up the Czech hockey public. The Czechs took eighth place at the championships in Tampere and Riga, and the question arises whether Finnish coach Kari Jalonen should continue to lead the team at the home tournament in Prague next year. “They have to convince me that we will play better than at this World Cup, or better than we played in some matches at the previous championship,” said head of Czech hockey Alois Hadamzcik about the future of the implementation team in the PRÍKLEP EXTRA program on Sport.cz.

See also  World Snooker Championship: Matthew Stevens edges past Dechawat Poomjaeng

You may also like

Smoke bomb? Official: Vincent’s left ankle sprain is...

Padel, also Gianfranco Zola at the Memorial Galeazzi

Roland Garros, Fognini enchants Paris: the no. 10...

Derek Gee’s Giro d’Italia

Favorites are not naked at the start

Lecce-Spezia: the big point of unanswered questions

Fiorentina and Kappa present the new KOMBAT PRO...

Vondroušová is enjoying her return to Paris and...

Roglic, his victory at the Giro 2023 —...

Stöger at the end of the eleventh of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy