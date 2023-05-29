Hadamczik spoke about Jalonen’s future

After the bronze came a harsh sobering up. The historic failure at the just ended world championship woke up the Czech hockey public. The Czechs took eighth place at the championships in Tampere and Riga, and the question arises whether Finnish coach Kari Jalonen should continue to lead the team at the home tournament in Prague next year. “They have to convince me that we will play better than at this World Cup, or better than we played in some matches at the previous championship,” said head of Czech hockey Alois Hadamzcik about the future of the implementation team in the PRÍKLEP EXTRA program on Sport.cz.

