The 31-year-old national team player Hadrava is working in the Jastrzebski Wegiel jersey for the second season. He came on as a substitute in the first semi-final in Ankara and did not score, scoring two points in the home leg. He can win the Champions League as the seventh Czech volleyball player.

In 2001, Marek Pakosta and Jiří Novák celebrated the most valuable club trophy during their engagement in Paris. five years later, Jiří Král was rejoicing in the Treviso jersey. A year later, Lukáš Ticháček and Jiří Polanský triumphed with Friedrichshafen, and most recently Jan Štokr in 2011 with Trentino.