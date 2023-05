Upper Austria’s Ahmed Hagag is in the quarterfinals of the boxing world championships in Tashkent/Uzbekistan. The 23-year-old defeated Trinidad and Tobago’s Nigel Paul 5-0 in the round of 16 in the super heavyweight division (over 92 kg) on ​​Sunday.

In the quarter-finals on Wednesday, the 2022 European Championship bronze medalist will meet the Spanish Vice European Champion Ayoub Ghadfa, to whom he was defeated in the fight for the final at the European Championship last year.