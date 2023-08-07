The Haibike Alltrail 6 29” is an e-bike designed for all those sporty bikers who are passionate about demanding routes and who can’t wait to have fun riding their eFully bike. The 29” wheels and RockShox 35 Silver suspension with 120 mm front and rear travel make pedaling comfortable on many different types of tracks while the powerful 4-piston disc brakes and a dropper post ensure optimal control and safety during descents. The SRAM 12-speed gearbox and Plus tires allow you to always be ready to face any type of adventure.

Haibike Alltrail 6 29”, the eFully for true sportsmen

The Alltrail 6 29” model stands out, like all Haibike models, for its unique design, thanks to the hexagonal-shaped rear triangle and an aluminum frame. Qualities that make the bike not only performing but always at the forefront in terms of looks.

All accompanied by a Yamaha PW-ST sports engineable to offer a natural pedaling sensation and sufficient autonomy for even long-lasting trips, thanks to the 630 Wh battery.

Also available in the version with 27.5″ wheels, equipped with the same components but with a travel of 150mm at the price of 4,599.00 euros.

