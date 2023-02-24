Ave Di Maria and full speed ahead. Here is the Italy you don’t expect. We are in bad shape, with patches in our pants and scandals at the window, and we have so many debts and problems that we can’t sleep at night. Yet since we’ve been with empty pockets and we’ve stopped throwing money out the windows, we’ve gotten stronger. It will be the usual story, that they took away our snack and we have to work hard to get it back, but let’s not throw a tantrum. We did things right. Indeed, with Spalletti we even make the most beautiful ones of all. In Europe we are still here, without exception. in the Champions League, all three Italians won the round of 16 first leg and already have one foot in the quarterfinals, and Napoli something even more. Already fixed Europe and Conference League: Juve, Roma, Lazio, and Fiorentina all promoted. In the end it’s not said that we win, it’s true. However, who remembered such a result anymore. And then in the Champions League, Napoli and Inter can really go a long way. Milan doesn’t offer the same certainties because they seem to have shed their skin, it’s as if the beatings taken in January had left a worm in their head: they’ve recovered, they’re back to winning, but they no longer have the bravado of the good times. In the Conference League Lazio and Fiorentina are among the favourites. E in Europa League keep an eye on Roma, more than Juventus.

Beautiful of Europe

“Mou”‘s yellow-reds seen in the two matches against Salzburg, even in the one dominated and lost in the first leg, are beautiful to look at and also strong, very different from those who were booed a bit too much by Sparagnini in the league. At the Olimpico they pressed the Austrians in their area until they put the result on ice. They created a lot of goalscoring and unleashed Spinazzola on the wing in a way that hasn’t been seen since the Euros. He still misses last year’s Abraham. And in the middle of the field, Sor José can’t do without Cristante and Matic. The bench let’s say it’s not exactly exceptional. But the defense is very solid, and up front Dybala at Juve they remembered him like this only at the time of Sarri. Juve also got rid of Nantes with a resounding three to zero. But her game is all in that segment of the opening, in those five minutes in which she trudges behind with her usual anxieties of mind, to portray certain nights again so that she decides where she takes you, five minutes of anguish and of fear, and then Di Maria suddenly appears like a flash: he doesn’t even give you time to think and he has already put the ball where no one can reach, a stroke of genius and voilà. From that moment another game begins, which Juve holds in hand with the certainty of being the strongest, that certainty that has always been lacking in the Allegri.2 team, gripped in its anguish like a depressed person who does not want to get out of home. But on this evening in France she knows she can count on Di Maria, she knows that Fideo holds her hand and takes her wherever he wants, because some nights the road doesn’t matter and what matters is hearing you go. Except that the problem is precisely this: what is Juve without Di Maria? The answer could lie in the two challenges with Maccabì: in Turin, Angel is the master, packs assists and wonders, and Juve goes; in Israel, he is forced out after twenty minutes and Allegri sinks.

What Juve without Di Maria?

It is not just an example, but something more. This team lacks a soul, and it shows, it’s a team that is always scared, without an identity, at the mercy of any opponent. If you look at the championship and the points taken on the pitch, honestly Allegri performed a miracle, and I don’t know how to dispute that. He didn’t give him a game, but he did give him points. And it’s a lot of stuff, if you think about all that he’s not capable of doing. Mou’s Roma and Max’s Juve are very similar in terms of play patterns. But seen one after the other as happened yesterday, a substantial difference is immediately felt: the Giallorossi, unlike the Bianconeri, are not subject to the opponent’s rhythms, and are even capable of imposing their times on the match thanks to the physicality of the midfield. In Europe this factor is decisive. And that’s why we see Mou better placed in the race towards a final hypothetical.

Serie A for sale

All this, however, must come to terms with reality. Because it is true that we are finally doing well outside our borders as it hasn’t happened for who knows how long. But we are still ragged people who have put the “for sale” sign on the door. Zhang is there looking for the right price, and they told us that he had already made it. But now even De Laurentiis would have put his Napoli on the market, in negotiation with an American fund. Contacts and interest in Juventus would also come from America. In recent days there have been rumors of an Arab offer of one billion and 800 million for Elkann. From what we know it’s a big hoax, like the one from three years ago that wanted Guardiola on the black and white bench. Instead, Juve would really like it from the States. They think it’s a deal, that Italian football has sunk so low it can only go back up. Maybe it’s true, maybe they’re right. We see it a little differently. The precipice is not finished. TV rights, one of the few secure revenues, risk being worth less and less, and if they then send Juve to Serie B, a hypothesis that is anything but far-fetched, it seems even harder to us.