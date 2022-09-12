Original title: Heiner: I hope the fans are friendly to Lewandowski, Real Madrid is always the favorite of the Champions League

Haina: I hope the fans are friendly to Lewandowski, Real Madrid are always the favourites in the Champions League

Live it, September 12 News Before the Champions League game against Barcelona, ​​Bayern Chairman Heiner was interviewed by the”Daily Sports”. He talked about the next game and the fans’ expected reaction to Lewandowski’s return in the form of an opponent. .

About Barcelona’s recent situation

Haina: “Barcelona are coming back, now they have a great squad, they are a very big club.”

With so many financial problems, can Barcelona spend so much money?

Heiner: “I don’t want to comment on that because I don’t know much about their finances.”

How will Lewandowski be received at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday?

Heiner: “I hope people will be friendly to Lewandowski, that’s my greatest wish. Hope he gets a friendly welcome because he’s been with us for eight years, scoring a lot of goals, in a lot of games It was decisive. We won all the important titles together and in the end everyone got what they wanted: Lewandowski was able to go to Barca, Barcelona were happy to have Lewandowski, and we got the money to invest in the future. Everyone should feel Comfortable and hopefully our fans will welcome him.”

It is normal for people to feel unhappy

Heiner: “That’s the past tense.”

Does it feel like a husband has left his wife?

Heiner: “Everything is fine between Lewandowski and Bayern, we have talked, everything is fine, we are looking forward to the game.”

In addition to the national derby between Barcelona and Real Madrid, the game between Bayern and Barcelona is also one of the most classic contests in the European arena. What does Bayern think of Barcelona?

Heiner: “We have a lot of respect for Barcelona, ​​I personally think Spanish football is a model to follow: their national team wins, Real Madrid and Barcelona also win, we benefit from it, we invited Guardiola to play the role The manager of the team. Barcelona had a lot of great players: Xavi, Iniesta, Busquets, Messi, it was a very big club that will continue to set the standard in the future.”

Guardiola once coached Bayern, Van Gaal also coached at Bayern, and players like Thiago played at Bayern. Do Bayern and Barcelona have more in common than different?

Haina: “Yes, Barça is a great club for the members, we are a great club for the majority of the members, we compete in basketball, we like the way Barca play technical football, we love the way Barca play in Guardio The way he wins under Laura and we love the way he wins here. The management of our two clubs has a great relationship, we are grateful to each other and we have a lot in common.”

Will what happened to Barcelona in Lisbon or last season be repeated?

Heiner: “I don’t think so, in 2020 we met Barca at a good moment, we were in an amazing state and everything went well for us. But Barca are stronger this year than they were two years ago. More, Laporta is the right president to put Barca back in its rightful place, I’m expecting a close match, I’m expecting a win of course, but I think it’s going to be very close.”

Which team is the Champions League favourites?

Heiner: “Real Madrid is the name you always have to say, then the usual candidates: Manchester City, Liverpool, Paris and Bayern, and again, Barcelona have formed an attractive team and you have to keep an eye on Barcelona.”

