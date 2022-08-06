On August 5th, the fourth round of Group D of the first China Youth Football League group stage kicked off at Tangshan Nanhu Football Park. Hainan Qiongzhong Men was enough to defeat Xitie Yizhong Lugang Middle School 2:1 and won the fourth consecutive group match. Win, the points are temporarily ranked first in the group.

At the beginning of the fourth round, the Hainan Qiongzhong Men’s Football Team continued to adopt a 433 offensive formation, with a high-position rushing tactic in the frontcourt and taking the initiative in the possession rate. Facing the “dark horses” of the Hainan Qiongzhong Men’s Football Team, the West Railway No. The middle school adopted a 541 defensive formation to effectively defuse the attack of the Hainan Qiongzhong men’s football team. In the 32 minutes of the first half, Xitie Yizhong Lugang Middle School seized the opportunity and chose a direct lob shot from the midfield. The Hainan Qiongzhong men’s football team was still relatively stable mentally and played steadily. At the end of the first half, No. 7 Wang Shicong from the left made a cross to find No. 10 Wang Taixian, who turned sideways and punched through the goal to equalize the score. At the beginning of the second half, the Qiongzhong Men’s Football Team adjusted its tactics, adjusted the formation to 442, and strengthened the scheduling ability of defense and attack in the middle. Tactics, pass the ball to the wing, pass the ball low to the back of the goal, and the No. 9 disc Jianhua, who was in ambush at the back, scored with one foot, completed the lore, and won the game. Before that, Hainan Qiongzhongmen is enough to defeat Beijing Yishengheqiu Raptors, Chongqing No. 7 Middle School Team, and Shaanxi Normal University Affiliated Middle School. Currently, Hainan Qiongzhongmen has won four consecutive group matches and temporarily ranks first in the group. The chances of getting out are very high.

Relying on the Qiongzhong Sports Education Integrated Development Model and the Qiongzhong Women’s Football Spirit for 6 years to build the men’s version of the Qiongzhong Women’s Football

“In this game, the Hainan Qiongzhong men’s football team fully demonstrated the Qiongzhong women’s football spirit, especially in the match against Xitie No. The spirit of perseverance, perseverance, and never giving up,” said Xiao Shan, head coach of Qiongzhong women’s football. Facing the first time to participate in an official national competition, the “6-year-old” Hainan Qiongzhong men’s football team is like a When a “child” competes against a team of upright “teenagers”, in addition to being “mature” in terms of technical and tactical aspects, it has to overcome multiple challenges such as game experience, climate, diet, and pressure. Facing various problems, Hainan Qiongzhong Men’s Football Team not only Overcame and overcame.

In the game with Xitieyizhong Lugang Middle School, Hainan Qiongzhong men’s football player Pan Jianhua staged a lore at a critical moment of the game, which is the best proof of his hard training. “In addition to completing the cultural classes and football training classes, Pan Jianhua often practiced by himself and learned a lot of football skills, which surprised me and surprised me. He can see the spirituality of football and feel it. His love for football” said Xiao Shan, the head coach of the Qiongzhong Women’s Football Team. The Hainan Qiongzhong Men’s Football Team was formed by a group of children who love football like Pan Jianhua.

In order to speed up the career development of Qiongzhong football, Qiongzhong will carry out the “Joining Qiongzhong” football competition since 2021, and invite professional football teams and football fans to come and learn about football skills, so as to increase the number of Qiongzhong women’s football and Qiongzhong men’s football. Experience, let theory get actual combat, find deficiencies through actual combat, and improve skills.

Make Hainan football bigger and stronger, contribute Qiongzhong strength to Chinese football

“The meal needs to be eaten one bite at a time, the game needs to be played one game at a time, the experience needs to be accumulated little by little, and the skills need to grow day by day.” Xiao Shan, the head coach of the Qiongzhong Women’s Football, introduced that the growth of the Qiongzhong women’s football team will be replicated to the Qiongzhong men’s football team. Come up, rely on the reputation, spirit and attention of Qiongzhong women’s football to drive the development of Qiongzhong men’s football, jointly promote the development of Hainan’s football career, and make Qiongzhong football’s shadow in all important future events, and contribute to Chinese football Joan’s strength. At the same time, I hope to use the influence of Qiongzhong football to promote the development of tourism, culture and other industries through the development of the sports industry, and introduce more team-related events, projects, and more beautiful things to our Qiongzhong. , to help Qiongzhong’s economic and social development.











Responsible editor: Mo Miao