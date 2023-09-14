Hainan Qiongzhong Women’s Football Team Dominates 15th Round of 2023 Women’s League

Hainan Qiongzhong Women’s Football Team Dominates the 15th Round of Chinese Football Association Women’s League

New Hainan Client, Nanhai Net News – On September 14, the 15th round of the 2023 Chinese Football Association Women’s League (Third Stage) took place at the Dalian Football Youth Training Base. In a stunning victory, the Hainan Qiongzhong Women’s Football Team triumphed over the Shanghai Donghua Team with a score of 7-0. With this win, Hainan remains undefeated in the third stage of the Women’s League, securing three wins and one draw in four games.

Current Standings

The Hainan Women’s Football Team holds the top position in the standings with a nine-point advantage. Despite their loss in this round, the Hebei Women’s Football Team remains in second place, trailing behind Hainan. They achieved a 1-0 victory over the Guangdong Team.

Road to the Women’s Football Super League

A total of 12 teams are participating in the competition. The first-place team will gain direct admission to the 2024 Women’s Football Super League. The second-place team will face a playoff against the second-to-last placed team in the 2023 Women’s Super League. The winner of the playoff will secure a spot in the 2024 Women’s Super League season.

Format and Schedule of the 2023 Chinese Football Association Women’s League

The 2023 Chinese Football Association Women’s League A consists of four stages, featuring 12 participating teams. Over the course of 22 rounds and 132 games, the teams will battle for supremacy. In the current third stage (rounds 12 to 17), six rounds of competition will take place.

Copyright Statement

