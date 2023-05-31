Hainan Star team lost 1:2 to Jiangxi Lushan team and stopped the second round of the Chinese Football Association Cup-News Center-Nanhai.com

News from New Hainan Client, Nanhai.com, and Nanguo Metropolis Daily on May 31 (Reporter Chen Wang) On the afternoon of May 31, the second round of the 2023 Chinese Football Association Cup kicked off. The match between Hainan Stars and Jiangxi Lushan was held in Guanlan, Haikou Lake football training base held. After 90 minutes of fierce competition, the Hainan Star team lost 1:2 to the Jiangxi Lushan team and missed the next round of the FA Cup.

In the 40th minute of the first half, the ball was continuously transmitted among the Hainan Star players in the midfield. Amy Rula saw the space and played a long pass. The ball was passed near the penalty area, and it happened to be received by No. 43 Luo Kui and kicked The shot was successful and the score was 1:0. In the 73rd minute of the second half, Jiangxi Lushan team got the opportunity to set the ball in the front court. Captain No. 17 Yu Jianfeng took the penalty. .

Hainan Stars starting lineup.Photo courtesy of Hainan Star Team

In the 75th minute, Jiangxi Lushan players counterattacked in the midfield. No. 28 Ye Erfan shot forward and was saved by the goalkeeper of Hainan Star. The opponent No. 11 Deng Jiaxing made a supplementary goal. 2. In the end, Hainan Star lost 1:2 to Jiangxi Lushan.

“It’s a pity that we couldn’t win the game today.” After the game, the head coach of the Hainan Stars, Gao Banyan, said that we scored first in this game, and we should be able to enter the situation under our control, but this is the Chinese Premier League. and the gap between the second team. Today we lost the game again because of a set-piece conceded. This problem has always been something we have to solve, but unfortunately we have not been able to handle the set-piece well.

















Editor in charge: Ji Xunzhen