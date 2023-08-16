Hainan Stars Secure Spot in Relegation Group After First Stage of Chinese Football League Season 2

Hainan Stars Conclude First Stage of 2023 Chinese Football League Season 2

New Hainan Client, Nanhai.com News on August 16 (Reporter Chen Wang) – The first stage of the 2023 Chinese Football League Season 2 has recently concluded after 14 rounds of intense competition. The Hainan Stars, a newly formed team, have shown promising potential despite the tough competition. After 14 matches, they have secured 3 wins, 2 draws, and 9 losses, accumulating a total of 11 points. The team’s performance has landed them a spot in the relegation group of 8 teams.

In the 2023 season, a total of 16 teams will participate in the Chinese League B, which will be divided into two divisions, the North and the South, with 8 teams in each division. The top 4 teams from the first stage of each competition area will advance to the “championship group,” while the bottom 4 teams will enter the “relegation group.”

Moving forward, the Hainan Stars will face a challenging second stage, where they will compete in 8 home and away matches against formidable opponents, including Taian Tianchi, Haimen Kediyuan, Wuhan Jiangcheng, and Zibo Qisheng from the North District. Ultimately, the last two teams in the “relegation group” will face relegation. As it stands, the Hainan Stars and Wuhan Jiangcheng are tied for second-to-last place in the “relegation group,” both with 11 points.

Hao Shuai, head of the Hainan Stars team, expressed his determination and emphasized the team’s focus on preparations for the upcoming second stage. He acknowledged that the four teams in the North District pose a significant challenge, but the Hainan Stars are ready to face it head-on.

The Hainan Stars have shown great potential throughout the first stage of the 2023 Chinese Football League Season 2, and fans eagerly anticipate their performance in the upcoming matches. With strategic preparation and the dedication of the team, they are determined to secure positive results and prove their worth in the highly competitive league.

