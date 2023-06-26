Hainan “Village VA” Series ① | This sport, praised by many national women’s volleyball players, became popular-News Center-Nanhai.com

Where is the best place for the national volleyball atmosphere?

“Hainan” “Of course it is Hainan” “The atmosphere of Hainan volleyball is too exaggerated!” Recently, the “real name certification” of former women’s volleyball stars such as Wei Qiuyue, Liu Yanhan, Hui Ruoqi has attracted wide attention of Hainan volleyball.

In the just-concluded China‘s first men’s nine-man volleyball elite competition, the Hainan team composed of amateur players and the “Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou” team composed of professional athletes won all three games and won the championship. Volleyball is recognized by more people.

Guizhou has “village BA”, and Hainan has “village VA”—similar to Guizhou’s “village BA”, which was popular recently. The volleyball world is quite famous.

Since the beginning of this year, Hainan nine-a-side volleyball matches have successively started in Haikou, Wenchang, Tunchang and other places. While the “village VA” is being staged, Hainan’s mass sports are also constantly developing and advancing.

competition

Hainan “village VA” level is high enough

Swift serve, ingenious block, witty light hang, tenacious save, powerful smash… On the evening of June 19, the 2023 Tunchang Volleyball League kicked off. The first match was played by the county’s Xichang Town team against Poxin The town representative team, the game scene is hot, and the duel between the two sides is exciting.

How exciting is Hainan’s “Village VA”? After watching the game, Wei Qiuyue, the former captain of the Chinese women’s volleyball team, said: “I think Hainan’s volleyball is very popular, as well as our level.” It takes really good physicality and technical ability to get to this level.”

How popular is Hainan’s “Village VA”? In addition to official competitions, during holidays, villages in many places in Hainan will spontaneously form volleyball teams to carry out competitions; in order to watch the competitions, the folks from all over the country crowded their seats, some stood on the carport, and some Squat on the roof, and some even climb walls and trees.

Sanya’s first village-level volleyball league Tianya District Division Competition, the scene is very popular. (Photo provided by Sanya Municipal Bureau of Culture and Sports)

In recent years, Hainan’s nine-a-side volleyball has been known to more and more people with the help of online platforms, and the volleyball atmosphere in Hainan has also amazed players and netizens across the country.

“The first time I learned about Hainan volleyball is through the network broadcast of nine-a-side volleyball. The players on the field not only play barefoot, but also have comprehensive skills. The front row can score and the back row can defend with a pass.” Talking about Hainan volleyball The first impression, Hui Ruoqi, the Olympic champion of women’s volleyball team, said.

Sheng Hao of the Fujian Jinjiang team is the captain of the Nanchang University team in the China University Volleyball League. He was deeply impressed by the lively atmosphere of Hainan volleyball. High, the reviews are all ‘professional’.”

talents

Good volleyball seedlings keep emerging

“The master is among the people”, this sentence is not wrong at all when viewed from the “Village VA” in Hainan.

In the Hainan nine-man volleyball competition, some grassroots star players “out of the circle” one after another, such as Huang Can and Fu Xiangming from Dongjiao Town, Wenchang City, Kuang Bikai and Zhang Zongquan from Puqian Town; Huang Mingfa from Yongxing Town, Haikou City and others, They are all well-known volleyball players in Hainan.

The fertile soil of local volleyball has cultivated a large number of folk volleyball players.Photo by Hainan Daily reporter Su Qingming

At the same time, with the vigorous development of Hainan nine-a-side volleyball, many good volleyball seedlings have emerged, and even grassroots stars have become professional. Han Huangguang and He Chuandan, who graduated from Hainan Normal University, are representative figures. They currently play for professional teams BAIC Men’s Volleyball Team and Fujian Men’s Volleyball Team respectively.

In Han Huangguang’s view, as an amateur golfer, he was able to embark on a professional path, mainly because he participated in various volleyball competitions in college and got good exercise in the competitions. Great progress.

“Volleyball is booming in Hainan, which makes it more likely for coaches to recruit good seedlings,” said Ma Jingrong, the head coach of the Hainan beach volleyball team men’s team. Sometimes, the coach will also allow them to participate in some high-level amateur events.

Children in the countryside of Hainan love to play volleyball. (Photographed by Fu Zhizhao)

Base

The atmosphere of volleyball is getting stronger and stronger all over the province

Today, Hainan nine-a-side volleyball has become one of the most popular sports for urban and rural residents in Hainan, and Hainan is also recognized as a relatively developed area for national folk volleyball.

Hainan’s “Village VA” with strong local cultural characteristics is a microcosm of the development of rural sports in Hainan.

Lin Mingxiang, the head coach of the Hainan team of China‘s first men’s nine-a-side volleyball elite competition and the “volleyball professor” of Hainan Normal University, introduced that Hainan’s rural volleyball developed from nine-a-side volleyball. The early rural volleyball was best developed in Wenchang, Haikou and Chengmai And Lingao, there are fans playing volleyball every day. Driven by these four places, the volleyball atmosphere radiating to all regions of the island is getting stronger and stronger.

Why is the nine-man volleyball game so popular in urban and rural areas of Hainan, especially in rural areas?

“In a nine-a-side volleyball game, each player’s position is relatively fixed, and the game has many rounds and is highly enjoyable.” Chen Liguo, director of Wenchang Sports Affairs Service Center, has discussed this issue with relevant experts in the volleyball field many times He believes that the nine-a-side volleyball game can also better utilize the technical characteristics of the players and prolong the life of the sport. “Each player only focuses on one of them, and he can still play in his 50s, which improves the enthusiasm of the masses to participate. What the public likes is the best.”

The wonderful performance of the Hainan team in China‘s first men’s nine-man volleyball elite competition. (The picture comes from Hainan player Feng Faqiang’s Douyin account)

develop

Mass sports are more “firework”

From a spontaneous event held by villagers to an official event recommended, the Hainan Nines Volleyball Tournament not only has a strong appeal to fans, but can also be a boost to rural development. In this regard, Guizhou “Village BA” is the first.

Take the 2023 “Ninety-Nine Cup” Hainan (Wenchang) Township Volleyball League, which will start on June 30, as an example. Resources such as culture, food, and characteristic industries, and promote beautiful things in the countryside.

This event will also be accompanied by the organization of township cultural performances, so that the masses can visit the night market, taste food, watch performances, and fully experience the “firework” of volleyball after watching the game.

The same is true for the ongoing Tunchang County Volleyball League in 2023. Wu Duoyi, deputy magistrate of the county, introduced that the competition combines sports events with the needs of the masses and agricultural tourism activities, creating a feast of sports and tourism consumption that integrates multiple formats such as sports events, agricultural product markets, barbecues, and coffee. “I hope that with the help of this mass event, Tunchang’s agricultural and sideline products and characteristic brand products will be injected into it, and Hainan’s local culture and sports spirit will be carried forward.”

In the 2023 Haikou Country Volleyball League held at the end of April this year, Haikou deliberately arranged the venues in four rural tourism spots to play the role of “sports +”, promote rural tourism projects, stimulate consumption and boost rural revitalization.

Next, the relevant departments in Hainan will build a good platform to show the love of sports, volleyball, and high-level volleyball skills of the people of Hainan, so that the “Village VA” in Hainan will become better and better, and it will bring fire to Hainan’s tourism and related industries. While developing, it will help Hainan Free Trade Port flourish.

In the 2022 Hainan Province Farmers Men’s Nine-Player Volleyball Match, the participating players serve.Photo by Hainan Daily reporter Li Tianping

Original Title: Hainan “Village VA” Series ① | This sport, praised by many national women’s volleyball players, became popular

Responsible Editor: Fu Jinhua

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

