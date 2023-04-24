Hainan Weekly | Wenchang Country Volleyball Game: Various styles of play are cool and interesting-News Center-Nanhai.com

Click to view more videos

TextHainan Daily reporter Liu Mengxiao

“Come on!” “Come on!” If you have watched a volleyball game in Wenchang, you will be shocked by the local people’s enthusiasm for volleyball. Recently, the second Wenchang Volleyball Culture Festival was held in Wenchang Gymnasium.

The liveliness in the gymnasium is not enough to explain Wenchang people’s love for volleyball. In the countryside of Wenchang, villagers can use two bamboo poles and a fishing net to set up a “volleyball court” full of earthy flavor and play tennis all afternoon. The volleyball court is the most common sports venue in Wenchang. Towns and villages often hold volleyball matches together. People who come from all directions to watch the game completely surround the volleyball court. The villagers sit on the wall or stand on the nearby buildings to enjoy watching from a distance. . During holidays, volleyball is an indispensable entertainment program.

From the gray-haired old man to the childish child, most people in Wenchang can show their skills on the volleyball court. The volleyball game in the Yelin countryside has long been a deep nostalgia engraved in the minds of Wenchang people.

On February 26, 2018, Dongge Town, Wenchang held a volleyball competition, and the audience crowded the town committee compound.Photo by Hainan Daily reporter Yuan Chen

Brilliant Wenzhong volleyball team won 21 national championships

People in Hainan love volleyball, especially those in Wenchang. This sport originated from abroad, since it was introduced to Wenchang in the early 20th century, it took root under the sea-like coconut groves and was played by Wenchang people in various ways.

According to historical records, in the 31st year of Guangxu in the Qing Dynasty (1905), Wenchang began to set up a new school, and modern sports began to enter the school. In the early years of the Republic of China, many students returning home from Guangdong, Hong Kong and other places were hired as teachers, and those who had played volleyball taught volleyball skills, and volleyball in Wenchang primary and secondary schools gradually rose. The first bright moment of Wenchang volleyball was in 1920, when the Wenchang Middle School volleyball team won the championship in a national competition held in Shanghai.

In 1958, at the “National 21 Units Youth Volleyball Championship” held in Qinhuangdao City, Hebei Province, the Wenchang Youth Volleyball Team won the championship in one fell swoop. Wearing shoes, there is also a story of “the barefoot is not afraid of wearing shoes”.

Fu Shilian, a native of Dongge Town, Wenchang, was one of the students of Wenchang Middle School who represented Wenchang in the competition. In an interview with a reporter from Hainan Daily, he recalled that in the 1950s, playing volleyball gradually became a recreational activity for rural residents in Wenchang. “At that time, there were no balls and no nets. We made our own balls. One was woven from coconut leaves with something stuffed in the middle; the other was made of grapefruit.”

Fu Shilian, Zheng Youfu, Lin Hongqiang and other team members went to Qinhuangdao to compete, but they were not sure at first. “We are small, a head shorter than others, and they don’t take us seriously.” However, after watching the training of the opponent Shanghai team in the first match, the players found the confidence to win. “It’s useless to be tall, let’s beat them tomorrow!” Sure enough, the Wenchang Youth Volleyball Team easily won the game 3:1, which became a sensational news. Beach” and other headlines appeared in the newspapers. Afterwards, the players made great strides all the way by relying on the technical advantages accumulated in their usual training. In the final, they defeated another strong volleyball team, Guangdong Taishan Team, and won the championship. A volleyball team composed of a group of fledgling youngsters won the national championship, which made Wenchang people very proud.

In 1964, the Wenchang Middle School Volleyball Team participated in the National Junior Nine Volleyball Competition held in Shenyang and won the championship again. Driven by two championships, volleyball became popular in Wenchang in the mid-to-late 1960s, and the reputation of “Volleyball Hometown” spread far and wide.

In 1981, with the support of relevant departments in Guangdong, Wenchang Middle School formally established a school volleyball team. Since 1986, the country has held the national traditional sports school volleyball competition. From that year to 1988, the Wenchang Middle School volleyball team won the runner-up three times in a row, showing a strong rise. From 1990 to 1992, the volleyball team of Wenchang Middle School won the championship in the 5th to 7th “Rejuvenation China Cup” volleyball summer camps for middle school students nationwide, enjoying a national reputation.

After entering the 21st century, the volleyball team of Wenchang Middle School has been doing very well and has been among the best in the national volleyball competitions for middle school students many times. According to Chen Liguo, director of Wenchang Sports Affairs Service Center, from 1958 to the present, including beach volleyball, the Wenchang Middle School volleyball team has won 21 national championships, which is a dazzling banner in the volleyball world in Hainan.

Residents of Wenchang watched a volleyball match on a tractor (photographed in 2002).Photo by Su Xiaojie

The characteristic “earth flavor” gameplay often holds high and fights high

In fact, the national team members were also impressed by Wenchang volleyball. In 1987, the Wenchang United Team, mainly composed of Wenchang Middle School volleyball team members, played against the Chinese women’s volleyball team, which was at its peak, and lost 2:3.

In 2011, Lang Ping, the head coach of Guangzhou Evergrande Women’s Volleyball Team, led his team to Wenchang to participate in the Wenchang Volleyball Invitational Tournament. In an interview with a reporter from Hainan Daily, Lang Ping talked about his trip to Hainan in the 1980s. “Hainan’s strong volleyball atmosphere left a deep impression on me. Hainanese like volleyball very much, and the game site was packed with enthusiastic spectators. Hainan volleyball has a good foundation, although the men’s volleyball players who played with us are not tall , but the technology is superb.”

From the perspective of Wenchang people, the reason why the Wenchang Middle School volleyball team has repeatedly achieved success is rooted in the cultural heritage of the “hometown of volleyball” and its abundant talented players.

There is a popular saying in Wenchang: Every coconut tree has witnessed the birth of a volleyball hero.

People in Wenchang don’t pay much attention to rules and regulations when playing volleyball. All they do is to be able to play volleyball, to play nice and fun. In the countryside of Wenchang, there are almost no 6-on-6 games, and it is very common for the side with stronger players to play more games with fewer players. After the players enter the field, they generally have fixed positions and do not rotate. Who will play the main attack and who will serve as the setter has been discussed before the game.

As a mass sports activity, Wenchang folk volleyball competitions pay more attention to viewing, advocating the offensive method of holding high and hitting high. Players smash the ball “like coconuts hitting the ground” and hit the ground loudly, which often arouses cheers and praises from the audience. Therefore, the team’s main offense is the most valued, and people call him “Chongjiao” (Hainan dialect) as the leading actor in Qiong Opera to highlight his unique status. The game is generally initiated by the main attackers of the two sides, and they select personnel to join the “ball game”. There is not too much politeness on the court. For example, players with poor abilities will be arranged to stay in a corner of the court and focus on supplementary defense.

For fun, Wenchang people also played a lot of volleyball tricks. One-on-one heads-up is the most common. Many children started to get in touch with volleyball when they were in elementary school, and gradually developed solid basic skills in one-on-one confrontation. What’s more interesting is that there are people who play volleyball with stools, serve, catch, and smash the ball with stools. People with poor basic skills really can’t beat him with their hands. Wenchang people are very involved in playing volleyball. In order to increase the fun, sometimes the loser will be treated to watermelon and soda.

Because it is closely related to residents’ lives, volleyball has now been integrated into Wenchang’s festival customs. For example, if a family has a happy event and is willing to spend money, they will invite experts from all walks of life to play a volleyball game to add a little festive atmosphere. Every important day such as the Spring Festival and public holidays, the local area will hold a town-wide volleyball competition or a volleyball league between towns and towns. The gatherings of Wenchang fellow villagers who are doing business abroad often have a volleyball game.

On weekdays, “challenges” between towns and villages are also very common. Some fans are crazy. When they encounter a game that attracts a lot of attention, they will watch it even if it is held tens of kilometers away. Being blocked by the crowd and unable to enter the field, it is also enjoyable to stand on the building near the stadium to watch.

Children in Dongge Town, Wenchang are playing volleyball.Photo by Hainan Daily reporter Yuan Chen

How to break through Wenchang volleyball “out of the circle”?

Watching volleyball matches in Wenchang is very interesting. It’s not just because of the good-looking game, but because of the tongue-in-cheek jokes on and off the field. The ball was smashed with “throwing sound”, which is called “coconut hit the ground”. The main jumping posture is not standard, and the legs are spread apart, which will be ridiculed as “dog peeing”.

When a ball is played beautifully, the audience will encourage and say: “This ball is a seed (very powerful)!” The players are also used to this kind of “earthy” communication atmosphere, and the audience is very close, and there are buildings, Vegetated environment. Some players who often play games in the countryside may even feel unaccustomed to participating in official venues.

The volleyball atmosphere full of folk freedom has enabled Wenchang people to fully cultivate their basic volleyball skills, bounce, explosive power, flexibility, and creativity from an early age. They can play gracefully and naturally, which cannot be learned in a short period of time.

Wu Duofa is the former principal of Wenchang Amateur Sports School, a senior volleyball coach, and the technical representative of this year’s Chinese University Volleyball League. He has been with the league since 1998 and has watched generations of Wenchang volleyball players grow up. Now he has some worries. He said that some Wenchang players are used to “freestyle” play, don’t know what to stand for, lack tactical awareness, and sometimes hold the ball.

Wu Duofa suggested that relevant government departments can make full use of the golden signboard of “Volleyball Hometown” to hold various types of volleyball matches, and transform the “peasant army” into a “regular army” with the help of regular matches. While retaining the advantages of rural volleyball, Further improve the overall level of Wenchang volleyball.

In fact, Wenchang has also worked hard for it. In 2016, Wenchang actively participated in the Chinese Men’s Volleyball League, attracting the then “August 1 Men’s Volleyball” home court to settle in Wenchang, allowing this professional team to inject vitality into the development of Wenchang volleyball.

In recent years, the relevant departments of Wenchang have taken many measures to polish the signboard of “Hometown of Volleyball”. In addition to hosting the Wenchang Middle School Volleyball Championship, the city also held the Wenchang Beach Volleyball Festival, actively participated in the Hainan Provincial Volleyball League, and carried out special activities such as the Hainan Wenchang Volleyball Festival light show around volleyball.

“We hope that by giving full play to the cultural advantages of the ‘Volleyball Hometown’, we will build Wenchang into a production and sales window for volleyball sports tourism products in Hainan and even the whole country, and a promotion platform for Hainan volleyball culture.” Bao Guangyu, director of Wenchang Tourism Bureau, said that Wenchang The volleyball league will be held, adopting the combination of “sports events + Wenchang good things + tourism promotion + interactive experience + cultural and creative derivatives” to create the IP of local mass sports brand events, excavate and promote “grassroots stars”, and promote the integrated development of sports and tourism industries , driving Wenchang sports tourism consumption upgrade.

“Wenchang will closely integrate tourism, culture and sports, and launch a series of special activities, so that the audience can not only watch the wonderful games, but also experience this sport and feel the happiness brought by volleyball.” Bao Guangyu said.

Players hit the ball with stools during a beach volleyball match in Gaolong Bay, Wenchang.Photo by Hainan Daily reporter Yuan Chen

Wenchang volleyball’s earthy style of play

The number of people is free and does not pay attention to the number of equal numbers, rarely 6 vs 6

There is no distinction between front and rear rows, no rotation, and no three-meter line for fixed stations

Main attack first Borrowing the title of “Chongjiao” (Hainan dialect) from the “Sheng” corner of the Qiongju Opera to call the main attack, the competition is initiated by the main attack of both sides

Leniency in possession of the ball Light possession of the ball is generally not a foul

There are various ways to play, you can single out, you can also play multiple games, and you can also play with one hand to let the opponent

Beards are painted on the face to stimulate players to play seriously. Sometimes the losing team will draw black beards with charcoal on the face of the winning team.

“Earth taste” dresses casually and can be shirtless. Many people are used to wearing slippers or even playing barefoot.

