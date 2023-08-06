Haining International Speed Skating Open: A Thrilling Warm-Up for Hangzhou Asian Games with Top Technical Officials

Haining International Speed Skating Open Welcomes Hangzhou Asian Games Officials

The 9th China·Haining International Speed Skating Open commenced on August 5, attracting participation from 88 teams across 9 countries and regions. The event hosted 760 athletes from China, Spain, Colombia, the Netherlands, Japan, India, the United States, and Hong Kong, China.

Under the guidance of the Social Sports Guidance Center of the General Administration of Sports of China, the competition is organized by the China Roller Skating Association and the Zhejiang Provincial Sports Bureau. It is undertaken by the Zhejiang Provincial Roller Skating Association, Jiaxing Sports Bureau, and Haining Municipal People’s Government. The tournament features various events such as men’s and women’s 200-meter double time trial (chasing), 500-meter + D sprint, 1,000-meter sprint, 10,000-meter point elimination race, and 3,000-meter relay race. The total prize money for the event exceeds 100,000 yuan.

The China·Haining International Speed Skating Open has been successfully held since its inception in 2010. Recognized by the China Roller Skating Association as an international B-level speed skating venue, it has gradually established an international standard indoor professional roller skating sports venue and formed a comprehensive sports industry ecosystem centered around competition. The event has nurtured a group of professional roller skating athletes and amateurs, promoting fitness and popularizing roller skating among people of all ages. It has become a symbol of the city.

This year’s competition adheres to international standards in various aspects. The timing system equipment used is the same as that of the upcoming Asian Games, ensuring accurate performance statistics for the athletes. Additionally, the referee team includes 27 individuals, led by chief referee Yin Dali, an international referee. Notably, 5 technical officials from the Hangzhou Asian Games are participating in the event. Yin Dali expressed that this event serves as an excellent warm-up opportunity for the officials ahead of the Asian Games.

The organizer’s representative stated that hosting the Haining International Speed Skating Open would further boost the development of Haining’s “sports + tourism” products. It lays the foundation for future collaborations in various fields and expands the promotion and development of roller skating worldwide. Through hosting high-standard international roller skating events, the competition aims to encourage sports tourism consumption and drive the integration of sports and tourism. Additionally, it creates an enthusiastic atmosphere among the people to embrace the Asian Games and actively participate in sports. Ultimately, it seeks to propel Haining into becoming a renowned roller skating city.

Reporter: Wang Zhenkai

Editor: Xu Jie

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

