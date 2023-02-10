Franck Haise, coach of Lens, after the qualification of his players in Lorient in the round of 16 of the Coupe de France, 1-1, 4-2 on pens: “We had a good first half where we should have scored the second goal in a few situations, but Lorient pushed harder in the second half. After the equalizer, we had to switch to the shots on goal, not stay on the 90/95 minutes of play. The players did it very well.

We did Brest outside (3-1, round of 32)we have just done Lorient, we will go to Nantes… (About the quarter-final behind closed doors) It’s obviously a shame for Nantes but it’s a shame for football necessarily. We would have liked to receive too but if we continue the course, we will have another chance. Ambition does not go down, from the beginning, we tell ourselves that everything is possible. The fact of never having won it is not an additional motivation, the Coupe de France is an important motivation on its own. It’s a magnificent trophy, and emotions to live. »