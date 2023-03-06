Home Sports Half of the Spaniards suspend the management of the Government
Half of the Spaniards suspend the management of the Government

Half of the Spaniards suspend the management of the Government

03/06/2023

Only four out of 10 socialist voters approve of the Executive’s actions and three out of 10 suspend it

The fiasco of the ‘only yes is yes’ law, the internal fracture on its reform and the impact of the rise in the prices of the shopping cart despite the VAT reduction is weighing down the assessments of the Government and its president . In addition to political polarization, the GESOP barometer reveals a mostly negative state of opinion about the country’s evolution. Asked about the management of the Government, unfavorable opinions predominate among Spaniardswhich grow from November.

52.2% of those interviewed suspend the performance of the PSOE Cabinet and United We Can, 4.2 points more than three months ago. On the other hand, those approved fell back five points and remained at 22.1%. Positive opinions dominate among voters of leftist forces and negative ones, among voters of right-wing parties. More than half of the PP and Vox voters rate the government’s management as bad or very bad. Among the PSOE electorate there is a certain division: 41.1% of socialist voters approve of the Sánchez Executive, 28.7% suspend it and 29.8% neither approve nor suspend it.

These perceptions are influenced the pessimism that continues to spread among the Spanish on the situation and the future of the country two years ahead, although in this case the data have improved slightly in the last three months. 60.5% of those surveyed declared themselves pessimistic about the situation in Spain, three points less than in November. On the contrary, 32.9% are optimistic, two more points.

The voters of the progressive formations are, in general, more optimistic, but the PSOE and ERC have their electorates somewhat divided: in both cases pessimism exceeds 50%, but optimism is above 40%. There is a majority of optimists in Unidas Podemos and Más País, and massive pessimism in the PP, Vox and Cs.

Datasheet

-Responsible company: GESOP.

-Investigation technique: Telephone interviews.

-Area of ​​study: Spain.

-Population: Adults with the right to vote.

-Sample: 1,002 interviews.

-Type of sampling: Proportional by autonomous community and size of municipality. Selection of the person to interview according to cross quotas of sex and age.

-Margin of error: +/- 3.10% for a confidence level of 95% and p=q=0.5.

-Field work: From February 27 to March 1, 2023.

