Original title: Half-time battle report: Wang Qiuming broke the goal of Mamba, the central column Dalian people temporarily 0 to 1 Jinmen Tigers

On October 4th, Beijing time, in the 21st round of the 2022 Chinese Super League, a focus match was launched between Dalian and Tianjin Jinmen Tigers. With Wang Qiuming’s goal, Tianjin Jinmen Tigers temporarily 1-1 at the end of the first half. 0 leads Dalian people.

In the 12th minute of the game, Dong Yanfeng took Lawless and knocked a long shot from outside the penalty area. In the 13th minute of the game, Tian Yinong took a free kick on the right side of the frontcourt. Rosa stopped the ball on the left chest in the penalty area and then crossed it. Wang Qiuming kicked the ball into the goal with the instep and in front of the goal. Tianjin Jinmen Tigers led 1-0. . In the 19th minute of the game, Lin Liangming broke through Wang Zhenghao from the left and made a cross from the bottom. Manzoki nodded the ball from the penalty area and hit the side net. In the 23rd minute of the game, Fang Jingqi let go when he attacked the high-altitude ball. Fortunately, the defender took the lead to clear the ball out of the penalty area.

In the 34th minute of the game, Sun Guowen took a long shot from the right side of the frontcourt. In the 37th minute of the game, Lawless took a free kick from the right and nodded the ball before the penalty area, and the Mamba headed the ball from the back to shoot the center post. In the 38th minute of the game, Tian Yinong shoveled Fei Yu, causing the latter to fall to the ground. Then the team doctor entered the field to deal with him, but after var’s confirmation, there was no red card. In the 43rd minute of the game, Fei Yu was shown a yellow card for a collision foul when he grabbed Tian Yinong. In the 44th minute of the game, when Manzoki received the ball in the middle of the circle and turned around, he was reversed by Andajar, who was shown a yellow card. At the end of the first half, the Dalian people were temporarily behind Tianjin Jinmen Tigers 0-1. (Bao Wenlong)

Dalian: 30-Wu Yan; 24-Liu Le, 22-Dong Yanfeng, 44-Laures, 11-Sun Guowen; 28-Fei Yu, 31-Lu Peng, 10-Tesonev, 7-Lin Liangming, 17 – Mamba; 45 – Manzoki.

Substitutes: 1-Zhang Chong, 2-Lin Longchang, 6-Wang Xianjun(U23), 18-He Yupeng(U23), 20-Wang Tengda(U23), 21-Gui Zihan(U23), 23-Shang Yin, 33-Song Zhiwei , 38-Lu Zhuoyi (U23), 25-Feng Zeyuan (U23), 37-Ning Hao, 39-Yan Xiangchuang.

Tianjin Jinmen Tigers: 22-Fang Jingqi; 3-Wang Zhenghao (U23), 2-Anduhar, 33-Song Yue, 32-Su Yuanjie; 30-Wang Qiuming, 31-Tian Yinong, 38-Merida , 18-Rosa, 29-Barton; 11-Xie Weijun.

Substitutes: 25-Yan Bingliang (U23), 26-Xu Jiamin, 5-Qiu Tianyi, 6-Gao Jiarun, 23-Qian Yumiao, 27-Zhang Wei, 7-Zhou Tong, 17-Zhou Zheng, 21-Zhang Xingliang (U23), 40-Shi Yan (U23), 9-Berich, 24-Park Taoyu.

(Bao Wenlong)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: