Original title: Half-time report – Owusu doubles Oscar to score Cangzhou 3-1 ahead of Wuhan Yangtze River

At 19:30 on September 29th, Beijing time, in the 18th round of the Chinese Super League, Wuhan Changjiang played against the Cangzhou Lions. Xu Dong broke the deadlock in the 5th minute of the opening, and then Owusu equalized the score, then Oscar scored a go-ahead, Owusu made another victory, and Cangzhou led Wuhan Yangtze River 3-1.

In the Chinese Super League standings, Wuhan Yangtze River has 5 wins, 2 draws and 10 losses with 17 points, and is currently ranked 14th; Cangzhou Lions have 3 wins, 6 draws and 8 losses with 15 points, temporarily ranking 15th.

After the start of the game, in the 5th minute, Xu Dong evaded the outside of the penalty area and scored a long shot with his right foot into the lower right corner of the goal. Wuhan Changjiang 1-0 Cangzhou Lions. In the 8th minute, the Cangzhou Lions took a free kick from the right to the penalty area, and Yang Yun’s header from the back missed the goal. In the 19th minute, Kante made a pass from the right and fell into the penalty area. Oscar received the ball from the right side of the penalty area and ferryed it to Owusu in front of the small penalty area. Owusu stopped the ball and shot low with his right foot into the far corner. Lions 1-1 Wuhan Yangtze River.

In the 25th minute, Park Shihao threw the ball from the right sideline, Oscar picked a pass from the right side of the penalty area to the goal, and Owusu outflanked the left foot and hit the goal wide. In the 42nd minute, Oscar and Kanter completed the collision with the wall. Oscar broke into the right side of the penalty area and shot from a small angle. Cangzhou Lions 2-1 Wuhan Yangtze River. In the 44th minute, Kante got the ball in midfield and sent a straight pass. After getting the ball, Owusu quickly advanced, accelerated into the left side of the penalty area, shook off the defense, and scored a low shot with his right foot. Cangzhou Lions 3-1 Wuhan Yangtze River. In the first half of the game, Cangzhou led Wuhan Yangtze River 2-1.

Wuhan Yangtze River starting: 1-Wang Zhifeng, 2-Li Peng, 3-Han Xuan, 6-Li Chao, 15-Tomorrow, 28-Xu Dong, 16-Kajevic, 17-Zhang Huajun (U23), 18-Nie Aoshuang, 10-Forbes, 19-Hu Jinghang

Wuhan Changjiang Substitutes: 22-Zhang Zhenqiang, 23-Gao Xiang(U23), 7-Luo Yi, 12-Liu Shangkun, 32-Chen Yuhao(U23), 35-Ren Kangkang(U23), 36-Huang Xuheng(U23), 26-Liu Yun, 29-Wenda (U23), 33-Ye Chongqiu, 39-Nihaiti (U23), 21-Wang Jingbin

Cangzhou Lions starting: 14- Shao Ruiliang, 3- Cao Haiqing, 6- Yang Yun, 17- Park Shihao, 18- Li Hong, 8- Lin Chuangyi, 35- Wang Peng, 40- Zhukov, 10- Oscar, 44- Owusu, 45 – Jose Kanter

Cangzhou Lions Substitutes: 29-Han Feng, 13-Su Zu, 21-Jiang Zhe, 22-Guo Hao, 23-Yang Yiming, 28-Yang Xiaotian, 31-Chen Zhongliu, 7-Zang Yifeng, 12-Luo Jing, 15-Sa Beatty, 27-Ma Fuyu (U23), 20-Liu Xinyu

