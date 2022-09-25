Original title: Half-time report-Wang Shenchao Ndiaye broke the goal and the harbor temporarily 2-0 Guangzhou City

Beijing time on September 25th news, the 17th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League rematch will continue, Shanghai Haigang will play against Guangzhou City at home. In the first half, Wang Shenchao and N’Diaye scored and Haigang led Guangzhou City 2-0.

Haigang defeated the Henan team 2-1 in the last round of supplementary games, but the game process was not satisfactory. If it weren’t for Yan Junling’s brave performance, Haigang might not have scored 3 points, and Wu Lei and Vargas’s state has not recovered. To the best, so this game facing Guangzhou City with two consecutive victories, it is still difficult for Lecco. Although Guangzhou City scored 6 points in a row, the overall relegation situation is still not optimistic. The goal of this game is to strive to get points and hope to get out of the game.

In the 16th minute after the start of the game, Paulinho cut the ball from the right and passed the ball to the back of the penalty area. Gass, the latter adjusted a long-range shot, Han Jiaqi flew sideways and let go, but fortunately there was no harbour player to follow up;

In the 32nd minute, Li Ang made a 45-degree cross from the left, and there was a problem of missing people at the back point of Guangzhou City. Wang Shenchao scored easily with a header, and Haigang led Guangzhou City 1-0; in the 35th minute, Ndiaye crossed Paulini from the right. O, the latter shot with his left foot from the edge of the penalty area to the far corner of the goal, and Han Jiaqi flew to save the ball;

In the 41st minute, Paulinho sent a through ball from the left, and N’Diaye broke into the penalty area and shot from a small angle, but the linesman signaled that N’Diaye was offside first. After looking back at VAR, the goal was valid. 0 lead Guangzhou City; then the first half ended, and Haigang temporarily led Guangzhou City 2-0;

Shanghai Seaport starting: 1-Yan Junling, 2-Li Ang, 3-Jiang Guangtai, 4-Wang Shenchao, 13-Wei Zhen, 6-Cai Huikang, 16-Xu Xin, 24-Vargas, 9-Paulinho, 10-En Diaye, 11-Lv Wenjun;

Substitutes: 12-Chen Wei, 22-Du Jia, 15-Li Shenyuan, 21-Yu Hai, 32-Li Shuai, 37-Chen Xuhuang (U23), 25-Maitijiang, 26-Chen Chunxin, 7-Wu Lei, 14-Li Shenglong , 34-Isa Cuaron, 39-Liu Boyang (U23);

Guangzhou City starting lineup: 22-Han Jiaqi (U23), 17-Fu Yuncheng, 18-Yi Teng, 19-Jiang Jihong, 35-Liao Jiajun (U23), 4-Zhang Gong, 10-Li Tixiang, 12-Guillerme, 13 -Ning’an, 38-Li Yongjia (U23), 7-Cardona;

Substitutes: 1-Cheng Yuelei, 20-Tang Miao, 31-Zhang Jinliang (U23), 41-Wu Junjie (U23), 6-Fan Yunlong, 11-Ye Chugui, 15-Wang Peng, 9-Gui Hong, 21-Chang Feiya, 33-Jinbo, 37-Wen Yongjun (U23), 39-Su Yuliang (U23).Return to Sohu, see more





