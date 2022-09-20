Original title: Half-time report-Wu Xi missed the opportunity and neither side made any achievements Shenhua temporarily 0 to 0 Meizhou

On September 20, Beijing time, a make-up match in the 16th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League was played between Shanghai Shenhua and Meizhou Hakka. As a result, neither side achieved anything in the first half. After the half-time match, Shanghai Shenhua temporarily drew 0-0. Meizhou Hakka has a goalless draw.

In the 13th minute of the game, Kosovic took a right corner kick and Jiang Shenglong took the lead to clear the siege. Then the Meizhou Hakka players at the top of the arc in the penalty area pushed the ball back into the penalty area, which was confiscated by Zeng Cheng. In the 18th minute of the game, Kosovic again took a right corner kick to create chaos in the penalty area, and then Zeng Cheng hit the ball with a single punch. In the 20th minute of the game, Yang Yilin counterattacked with the ball from the wing, causing Wang Haijian to foul. Then Vukanovic received a long pass from his teammates in the penalty area and tried to shoot, but Jiang Shenglong took the lead and destroyed it. Kosovic took a corner kick again, and Wu Xi Get out first.

In the 25th minute of the game, Wen Jiabao threw the ball from the left sideline. Yang Xu’s header in the penalty area was not in the center, Hou Yu hit the ball, and then Wang Haijian’s long shot from the outside was blocked by the opponent. In the 31st minute of the game, Yang Xu fell to the ground without the ball. Then the referee stopped the game and signaled for a stretcher to enter the field. Yang Xu was carried off the field, but he returned to the field shortly after. In the 35th minute of the game, Qian Jie plugged in the back row to pick up Xu Yougang’s pass in the penalty area and then made an inverted triangle pass. Wu Xi followed up and hit the goal and was blocked by Hou Yu sideways. At the end of the first half, the two sides temporarily scored a goalless draw 0-0. (Bao Wenlong)

Shanghai Shenhua: 19-Zeng Cheng; 24-Xu Yougang, 4-Jiang Shenglong (U23), 22-Jin Yangyang, 38-Wen Jiabao (U23); 7-Qian Jiejie, 12-Wu Xi, 20-Yu Hanchao, 21- Zhu Baojie, 33-Wang Haijian (U23); 9-Yang Xu.

Substitutes: 1-Ma Zhen, 6-Feng Xiaoting, 8-Zhang Lu, 23-Bai Jiajun, 11-Bolaños, 25-Peng Xinli, 28-Cao Yunding, 17-Basogo, 27-Zhu Jianrong, 32- Eddie, 36-Liu Ruofan (U23), 37-Sun Shilin.

Meizhou Hakka: 22- Hou Yu; 21- Wang Wei, 6- Liao Junjian, 20- Dugalic, 29- Ru Zinan; 13- Shi Liang, 27- Kosovich, 11- Ji Sen, 12- Yin Congyao, 19-Yang Yilin (U23); 9-Vukanovic.

Substitutes: 1-Mai Gaoling, 7-Guo Yi, 8-Liang Xueming, 10-Yin Hongbo, 16-Yang Chao, 17-Yang Yihu, 18-Huo Liang, 23-Cui Wei, 25-Rodrigue, 28-Cai Haochang (U23), 33-Liu Sheng, 37-Chen Guokang (U23).

