The US ski freestyler Hanna Faulhaber and Brendan McKay from Canada won the gold medals in the halfpipe competition at the World Championships in Bakuriani (Georgia) on Saturday.

Faulhaber triumphed in front of Brit Zoe Atkin and Canadian Rachael Karker. McKay won the men’s ahead of Jon Sallinen from Finland and Alex Ferreira from the USA. There were no Austrians at the start.

