Hamburg: Seeler’s grandson Öztunali returns to HSV

Midfielder Levin Öztunali returns to second division club Hamburger SV. The grandson of HSV legend Uwe Seeler is moving from Union Berlin to Volkspark on a free transfer. As the club announced on Tuesday, the 27-year-old signed a contract until 2026.

HSV-Zugang Levin Oztunali

Born in Hamburg, he played in the youth team of the Hanseatic League between 2011 and 2013 before he was guided to Bayer Leverkusen by current HSV board member Jonas Boldt. In the Bundesliga, Öztunali played a total of 190 games for Leverkusen, Werder Bremen, Mainz 05 and Union Berlin. He got 38 scorer points.

“An absolute dream for me.”

— Levin Oztunali

In the past season, however, he only appeared twice for Union Berlin. “Of course I’ve always followed HSV, but so far I’ve only been to the Volksparkstadion as an opponent or a fan. To be able to play here as an HSV player is an absolute dream for me,” said Öztunali.

Boldt calls Öztunali “important factor”

Boldt knows the Seeler grandson from his own time in Leverkusen. “My history with Levin began ten years ago, so I’m all the more pleased that we were able to bring Levin home,” he said. With his professional attitude, his power and the high level of identification with HSV, Öztunali “represents an important factor in our squad composition,” said the board.

