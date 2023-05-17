Hamburger SV: And suddenly HSV sees itself in “a great starting position”

Because HSV furiously wins against Regensburg and all their competitors make a mistake, the Hanseatic League are within easy reach of the direct promotion places. Coach Walter has a clear mission.

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

In the offensive game, a lot is suddenly going on through Sonny Kittel, and Robert Glatzel (r.) scores again

DThe joy at Hamburger SV increased again after the final whistle. “We now have a great starting position as pursuers: we have more to win than to lose,” said Robert Glatzel. “That has to give us a push.” ​​Not only did the Hamburgers fulfill their duty in the promotion race of the 2nd Bundesliga with a 5:1 (4:0) in Regensburg, but they also messed up all their competitors.

The perfect HSV game day began on Saturday evening when the pursuers FC St. Pauli and Fortuna Düsseldorf drew 0-0. The competition continued to blunder in the parallel games with HSV: First-placed Darmstadt 98 lost in Hanover (1-2), second-placed Heidenheim in Paderborn (2-3). The relegation is almost certain for Hamburg, the second place in the table is only one point away.

Two games before the end of the season, HSV is suddenly back in the thick of things. Coach Tim Walter was impressed: “Now we’re going home with proud chests and want to do more.”

In any case, HSV will have to step up if they want to overtake Heidenheim on the home stretch of the promotion race with a final sprint. With Greuther Fürth and the bottom of the table SV Sandhausen, the Hanseatic League will have to deal with – on paper – feasible opponents. Problem: Heidenheim meets Sandhausen and the table 17 in his last encounters. Regensburg. It is unlikely that coach Frank Schmidt’s team will drop points there.

also read

But at HSV they prefer to focus on the positive aspects anyway, as Walter emphasized at the press conference on Thursday before the game. There were enough of them against Regensburg, especially the offensive stood out. “Almost every attack was a goal,” said Walter. But not only the efficiency of the Hamburger convinced.

also read

Bakery Jatta, who was suspended against Paderborn, returned to the starting XI and played strongly. Opponent Lasse Günther was substituted after 22 minutes, but Regensburg couldn’t get the fast Gambier under control after that either. After 90 minutes, two templates including numerous offensive advances spoke a clear language.

In addition to Jatta, double goal scorer Sonny Kittel and Robert Glatzel, who scored his 19th goal of the season, also impressed. Regensburg was able to make it 1:4 in the meantime, but it was no longer dangerous for Hamburg. “We then stayed cool,” said Glatzel.

“It was important that we do our job,” said HSV captain Sebastian Schonlau. “We can be happy about it today, then tomorrow it will continue.” HSV looks at itself and can do nothing but win its last two league games to cause the big surprise.